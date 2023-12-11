More than 200 families turn out for “Coats for Kids” event

That old story grandfathers tell of walking to school in two feet of snow sounds heartwarming, but when it’s a child braving freezing temperatures in mid-winter without a coat the story becomes much more somber and sad. Which is why Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck once again partnered with the Fort Worth ISD this year for the annual “Coats for Kids” giveaway.

More than 200 families showed up at Sunrise-McMillan Elementary School to select free coats for their children in grades pre-kindergarten through 12. The Dec. 2 event was also a fun day featuring local vendors, bounce houses, and photos with Santa.

This was the eighth year for the Fort Worth Action Center and Witherite Law Group to collaborate on the event, which benefits youths in the Stop Six community. In all, over 1,800 coats have been donated, representing more than $60,000 in contributions.

“The Stop Six community is considered economically disadvantaged, but it is full of culture, comradery and love amongst families and neighbors,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “We consider it an honor to be part of this community and are committed to assisting its residents by fulfilling a very current need for students this winter.”

The scene was packed with holiday spirit. Families heard the sounds of Christmas music from the time they entered the gymnasium of Sunrise McMillan Elementary School until the time they left. Families checked in as they entered and were accompanied by a member of the Witherite Law Group staff or Fort Worth Housing Solutions to find the perfect coat.

Children, and in some cases the entire family, took pictures with Santa Claus after receiving their coats. The photos were printed on the spot and given to the families.

And it was all free for the attendees, including Frito chili pies, cookies and hot chocolate.

Even the weather added a unique and memorable dimension to the event as the sun broke through the early clouds, bathing the venue in a warm, welcoming light.

“The sun’s emergence served as a perfect backdrop, highlighting the joy and warmth of the community coming together,” said Nicholas Smith, communications coordinator and lead brand ambassador for Witherite Law Group. “It was a poignant reminder of the resilience and brightness that we were celebrating – not just in the weather, but the spirit of giving and connection that defined our amazing event.”

Best of all, of course, many children will be warmer when the harshest months of North Texas arrive, continuing a trend of good will that began almost a decade ago.

Dr. Carlos Walker, director of the Fort Worth ISD Family Action Center, noted that this event began when the Action Center staff saw children of all ages walking to school with no coats during the coldest months of the year. A request was made to Witherite Law Group, and Amy Witherite was happy to meet the need.

“Although the Cavile Place Apartment complex has been torn down, residents will have an opportunity to relocate to the Stop Six community when Hughes House is completed,” Walker said. “Through our partnership with Fort Worth Housing Solutions and Urban Strategies Initiative, the FWISD Family Action Center is still able to work with Witherite Law Group to keep providing coats for these families.”

“It is important for our families to know we still consider them as members of our Fort Worth ISD family and want them to return to the area and our schools once housing is available,” he added. “The FWISD Family Action Center is grateful for all of our partners and how we work together to support our families. This could not happen without the commitment of Amy Witherite and staff members of Witherite Law Group.”

A total of 332 coats were ordered for the event, organizers said, and the remaining coats will be distributed to families who were not able to attend by Urban Strategies case managers or FWISD Family Action Center staff.

In addition to the coat giveaway, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck recently made sure 1,000 Dallas/Fort Worth families had turkeys and groceries on the table for Thanksgiving.