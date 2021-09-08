Mule Alley’s Second Rodeo Brewing opening with music, beer and grub

Not much says the Stockyards like Texas music, beer and grub.

And that’s the focus of Second Rodeo Brewing, which officially opens on Thursday, September 16 at 122 E Exchange Ave.

The indoor/outdoor destination, brought to Fort Worth by the Truck Yard folks, presents a cool and carefree attitude where, according to the news release, “even country’s infamous bad boys Willie, Hank and Johnny would crack open a cold one.”

“The beer is cold, food is great, live music at all hours and tons of patio space – it’s everything that creates a perfect day in Texas,” said Jason Boso, owner of Second Rodeo Brewing and parent company, Brain Storm Shelter. “We’re pumped to have a spot at the Stockyards – and share a place for families and folks of all ages to enjoy the roots of this historic area. We’re celebrating Texas – ‘the way Hank would’ve done it.’”

Patio hangs Photo Credit: Kayla Enright courtesy

Photo Credit: Kayla Enright courtesy

Photo Credit: Kayla Enright courtesy

Photo Credit: Kayla Enright courtesy

Second Rodeo patio courtesy Photo Credit: Kayla Enright

Jason Boso, owner of Second Rodeo Photo Credit: Kayla Enright courtesy

Photo Credit: Kayla Enright courtesy Second Rodeo

The 14,000 square foot multi-purpose event space blends a variety of offerings into the Mule Alley destination, all centered around the in-house brewery with a rotation of beers led by Brew Boss, Dennis Wehrmann.

“We made it a goal to make great beer without the pretentious, craft attitude. The Second Rodeo lineup boasts a flavor profile of truly Texas mainstays, with room for fun rotational flavors, all served straight from the barrel onsite,” said Wehrmann.

The ‘Bar Garden’ sits in the enclosed patio with a retractable roof and includes an entertainment stage, small dance floor and creative seating throughout. Drinkers can enjoy Second Rodeo’s beer selection, Texas local brews or curated cocktails like the Bottled Italian Cosmo, Atomic Cool-Aid and Paloma Ranch Water. Diners can dig into dressed up cheesesteaks and chicken wings, unapologetically served with “nothing organic.”

Classic country fans find refuge at Second Rodeo with three sets of live music every day featuring western swing, Texas Blues, old school country and of course, outlaw country. Those looking to host private events can book the upstairs Folsom prison-inspired dining hall.

Outdoor games, giant swing, back patio along the creek and a double-sided fireplace round out the adult playground created for good times and bad decisions.

Second Rodeo Brewing Co.

122 E Exchange Ave

Fort Worth 76164

Hours of Operation