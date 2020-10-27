$27M, 112-unit muiltifamily community coming to Arlington

OM Housing LLC has announced plans for and the upcoming groundbreaking of the 112-unit, approximately $27-million multifamily community known as Bardin Apartment homes in Arlington.

The 115,618-square-foot property will be a mixed income project, with 20% of the units at market rate. Located on 6.5 acres at 751 W. Bardin Road in Arlington, Bardin is 1 mile from the Parks at Arlington shopping mall.

Bardin Apartments will utilize housing tax credits from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) in conjunction with financing from Colliers Mortgage / FHA and PNC Bank.

“We are thrilled to see the ground breaking for Bardin Apartments which will help fill the gap in affordable housing for working families,” said Mindy Cochran, Executive Director of Housing for the City of Arlington. “OM Housing has been flexible and responsive to the needs identified throughout the process and engaged neighbors, faith-based groups and nonprofits throughout the planning process. They are a great partner.”

In partnership with Mission Arlington and other local community-based organizations, Bardin Apartments will provide learning and lifestyle activities for both children and adults including aquatic activities, nutrition and computer classes, and other adult education programs. An on-site resident services coordinator will lead an abundance of community services to residents at no cost. “It has been a great experience for Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex to work with OM Housing”, said Tillie Burgin, Executive Director, Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex. “They have taken care of their people in their other properties, and treated each family with dignity and respect. When built, this property will satisfy a dire need in the city.”

Amenities at Bardin Apartment homes a butterfly garden, swimming pool, outdoor BBQ grills and picnic seating, a pedestrian-friendly environment, crime prevention features, WiFi in public spaces, a playscape, bicycle racks, and a 6,000 square-foot clubhouse with a main social center along with a community kitchen, coffee lounge, business/computer center, fitness center and a community activity center for children. Bardin is within walking distance to areas with restaurants, retail, and essential services. Additionally, Bardin Apartments will also be the first National Green Building Standard™ (NGBS) Certified project in the City of Arlington.

The architect for Bardin is HEDK Architects, who created a hybrid, walk-up style community in coordination with neighboring facilities. “This project is a great example of housing credits requiring the input and support from local community-based organizations coming together to create the evolution of project design.” said Deepak Sulakhe, President / CEO of OM Housing.

The general contractor for Bardin is Spring Valley Construction. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

