Nanoscope receives 2020 STEP Grant from Texas Department of Agriculture

By FWBP Staff
eye Photo by Victor Freitas from Pexels

FWBP Staff
Nanoscope Instruments was recently awarded a 2020 STEP Grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) to facilitate global market expansion through product sales, the company said in a news release.


Now in its third year, the Texas State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant aims to increase the amount of exported goods and services from Texas small businesses through technical assistance, participation in state-led trade shows, and support to conduct export activities.

Nanoscope Instruments (www.nanoscopeinstruments.com) is an affiliate of Nanoscope Technologies LLC and has strong regional, national, and international collaborations in ocular
and biomedical research.
The company is based in Bedford and is a TechFW client.
Nanoscope goods for sale include products currently used by researchers for creating models of degenerative eye diseases such as dry age-related macular degeneration, which affects a significant portion of the global aging population, and for evaluating the efficacy of a therapy by monitoring the structure and physiology of the retina.


“We are pleased to receive this STEP grant and will proudly represent the State of Texas and the TDA to successfully market our products globally for researchers to see, measure, and modulate their specimens of interest. We look forward to sharing these successes with fellow Texans in the press,” said Madhu Rao, Ph.D., EVP of Sales & Marketing at Nanoscope Instruments.
– FWBP Staff

