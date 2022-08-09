Near Southside celebrates Neighborhood Leap art walk with special event

You’ve heard of Leap Year? How about Leap Hour?

The public is invited to a free “Leap Hour” event Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at the Amphibian Stage, 120 S. Main St. in Fort Worth. The come-and-go event is in celebration of the recently unveiled Neighborhood Leap art walk on Fort Worth’s Near Southside.

Neighborhood Leap, a joint effort between Blue Zones Project Fort Worth and Amphibian Stage theatre company, is an app-based augmented reality walking trail exhibit that stretches along a 0.6-mile walking path in the South Main Village. It features an array of visual art, music, movement, and storytelling as visitors mingle with local artists and enjoy the Near Southside experience while they get in a nice walk.

“We are so honored to be in partnership with Blue Zones Project in the creation of Neighborhood Leap, a gift to our city that we passionately believe fosters physical and emotional health,” said Amphibian Stage Artistic Director Kathleen Culebro.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

“There’s no better way to spend a day than wandering through South Main Village discovering works of art, small shops, and chef-owned restaurants, all while being physically active and communing with friends. Amphibian Stage is committed to strengthening our community and filling it with beauty and opportunities to experience the world in new ways.”

Officials with the exhibit believe the community celebration will bring attention to the ongoing Neighborhood Leap exhibit, which showcases the work of Texas-based artists.

Leap Hour attendees can join local artists as they view Neighborhood Leap, or explore the exhibit on their own. The event will include appetizers, refreshments, popsicles, music, Blue Zones Project goodie bags, and opportunities to win door prizes.

To participate, download the free Neighborhood Leap app from your phone’s app store, then immerse yourself in the multi-sensory trail, which takes about 30 minutes and 1,750 steps to complete.