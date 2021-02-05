Nelson Claytor receives prestigious international scientific honor

Nelson E. Claytor, Ph.D., Fort Worth entrepreneur, inventor, angel investor and president of Fresnel Technologies Inc. has been selected as a 2021 Fellow of The International Society for Optics and Photonics (SPIE).

Claytor and 56 other professionals will be recognized this year for their technological advancements and contributions to science and the business of optics and photonics.

Claytor is a 2019 Fort Worth Business Press C-Suite Awardee, founding board member of the Fort Worth Medtech Center, now TechFW, and is the first recipient of TechFW’s Legacy Award.

Fort Worth-based Fresnel Technologies Inc. was founded in 1986 by Richard N. Claytor, Ph.D., himself an SPIE Fellow (2015), to innovate in and manufacture specialty plastics optics.

Fresnel Technologies 55 employees produce made-in-the-USA components that are incorporated into diverse systems worldwide, including those for infrared security monitoring, fluorescence measurements, thermometry, biomedical instrumentation and skin care.

Claytor is also Director of Optical Fabrication for Ascentia Imaging of Boulder, Colorado, serves as a member of the University of Texas at Arlington College of Science Advisory Council, and is co-founder and vice president of the newly-established North Texas local section of the Optical Society of America, Claytor joins nearly 1,600 SPIE Fellows who have been honored since 1955. SPIE serves about 19,000 current members and more than 258,000 constituents.

Claytor is chair of the board of the Fort Worth Opera.