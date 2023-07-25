New co-working center opens in Fort Worth’s Martin Building

A new Fort Worth co-working space “tailored to meet the needs and budgets of forward-thinking entrepreneurs” has opened in the Martin Building at 1200 West Freeway, building owner Dennis Martin announced.

“We are fortunate to own a building in Fort Worth that affords me the opportunity to create a center to help entrepreneurs,” Martin said in a news release. “I’m passionate about helping people who want to learn and scale their business – and this gives me the opportunity to do this.”

Martin, founder and CEO of Fort Worth-based SEL Supply Chain Solutions, said the new facility “seeks to be an affordable option for the co-working market in downtown Fort Worth.”

Located on the second floor of the Martin building, the Martin Entrepreneur Center (MEC) is aimed at collaboration and growth and offers a comprehensive range of office spaces designed to accommodate diverse working styles, the news release said, adding that occupants have access to “well-equipped dedicated desks, hot desks, private offices for focused work, conference rooms for meetings and presentations, high-speed internet, and a common area designed to facilitate networking and collaboration.”

The Martin building offers convenient free parking in a centralized location with close and easy access to I-30 and I-35, the release noted.

More information about the Martin Entrepreneur Center and its range of office spaces and amenities is available by calling 682.359.3025 or visiting the center’s website.