Friday, September 10, 2021
69 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBusiness

New fast-casual restaurant coming to University Park Village

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
Flower Child restaurant Fort Worth courtesy

Flower Child, a fast-casual restaurant chain with locations in Dallas, Austin and Houston, is coming to Fort Worth.

Flower Child will plant roots at University Park Village, shooting for an opening in early 2022.

Flower Child caters to all lifestyles from vegetarian and vegan to keto and paleo. Their made-from-scratch menu will feature fan favorite dishes like their Mother Earth Bowl with ancient grains, sweet potato, portobello mushroom, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, charred onion, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette and hemp seed; the Flying Avocado Wrap with smoked turkey, gouda, romaine, tomato and avocado hummus; and the Organic Kale Salad with pink grapefruit, organic apple, red cabbage, black currant, smoked almonds, white cheddar and apple cider vinaigrette.

The Fort Worth location will be the 29th location for the brand and the 10th location in Texas.

As a part of Sam Fox’s Fox Restaurant Concepts, the multi-location restaurant is devoted to providing made-from-scratch meals accessible to a variety of dietary needs. Utilizing a customizable menu of bowls, wraps, and salads, a variety of mix-and-match veggies, grains, fruits and healthy proteins offer clean eating with convenience. Flower Child has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

www.iamaflowerchild.com

Previous articleDespite Dak Prescott’s impressive return, Cowboys lose
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate