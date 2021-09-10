New fast-casual restaurant coming to University Park Village

Flower Child, a fast-casual restaurant chain with locations in Dallas, Austin and Houston, is coming to Fort Worth.

Flower Child will plant roots at University Park Village, shooting for an opening in early 2022.

Flower Child caters to all lifestyles from vegetarian and vegan to keto and paleo. Their made-from-scratch menu will feature fan favorite dishes like their Mother Earth Bowl with ancient grains, sweet potato, portobello mushroom, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, charred onion, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette and hemp seed; the Flying Avocado Wrap with smoked turkey, gouda, romaine, tomato and avocado hummus; and the Organic Kale Salad with pink grapefruit, organic apple, red cabbage, black currant, smoked almonds, white cheddar and apple cider vinaigrette.

The Fort Worth location will be the 29th location for the brand and the 10th location in Texas.

As a part of Sam Fox’s Fox Restaurant Concepts, the multi-location restaurant is devoted to providing made-from-scratch meals accessible to a variety of dietary needs. Utilizing a customizable menu of bowls, wraps, and salads, a variety of mix-and-match veggies, grains, fruits and healthy proteins offer clean eating with convenience. Flower Child has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

www.iamaflowerchild.com