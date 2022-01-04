New hamburger spot planned for far west side of Fort Worth

Fort Worthians always seem to be on the lookout for a good hamburger and there will be a new offering come spring of this year.

Longtime area hospitality fixture Gigi Howell will open JD’s Hamburgers at 9901 Camp Bowie West in early spring, as a tribute to her grandfather JD and the pride her family has for the Westland community in that area.

The restaurant’s menu will feature a classic cheeseburger along with specialty burgers, as well as appetizers and desserts Howell grew up making with various family members such as salmon patties, deviled eggs, fried apricot pies and banana pudding. Martin House Brewing Company will create the “Westland Rattler” on draft to honor a snake that was found in the building prior to constructions, and a full bar will be available with specialty cocktails. DeCoty Coffee will provide the fresh-roasted “A Taste of Westland” coffee blend.

JD’s logo

Howell is partnering with investor and long-time friend Bourke Harvey, along with Joanna and Brendan Bennett and Holman Harvey. The 2,000-square-foot building will have limited indoor seating, with picnic tables and a stage for live music in the large backyard. Because the building is so small, the restaurant’s kitchen is being built in an exterior shipping container and will be delivered with all appliances intact.

The architect is Jason Yott and the general contractor is Bo Jimeson.

You might ask about the Westland neighborhood, a tight-knit community where people gathered with leisurely cups of coffee for hours in the community “clubhouse.” Like most folks around Westland, long haul trucker JD Jimeson worked to provide for his family – including granddaughter Gigi Howell, who grew up to become a friendly and familiar fixture of the Fort Worth restaurant hospitality scene.

@jdshamburgers

Facebook – Twitter – Instagram