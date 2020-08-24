New luxury auto group formed in Grapevine

Ken Schnitzer, founder of Park Place Dealerships, along with Neil Grossman, former CEO at Park Place, have formed a new automotive company, Avondale Group, based in Grapevine. The company is comprised of nine luxury brands across Northeast Tarrant County and Dallas.

Schnitzer and Grossman are credited with building one of the most recognized dealership groups, which gained national attention and featured some of the leading automotive brands in the world. The two executives are continuing their partnership with the creation of the Avondale Group.

“The name Avondale comes from the cross-street at Oak Lawn Avenue in Dallas where I founded my first automotive company,” said Schnitzer. “We created the Avondale Group to take personalized client interaction to the next level. This elevated experience is a part of every touch point, regardless of how a client wants to purchase or service a vehicle.”

Avondale Group includes Mercedes-Benz Grapevine, Porsche Grapevine, Sprinter Grapevine Avondale Collision & Repair, Avondale Select, and the Premier Collection, which features Aston Martin Dallas, Bentley Dallas, Koenigsegg, McLaren Dallas, Maserati Dallas, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dallas.

“We are proud of the organization we built and the culture we created at Park Place,” said Grossman. “Avondale is a new opportunity to build a brand with an experienced team in the best facilities. We will focus on serving clients, supporting the communities where we live and work, and fostering our team to learn and grow.”

In addition to Schnitzer as Chairman and Grossman as Chief Executive Officer, Hesham Elgaghil will serve as President of the company. Avondale’s more than 350 employees have extensive luxury automotive knowledge that will allow the company to rapidly develop a presence in the marketplace.

“We have a great infrastructure with processes already in place for our team to take care of clients,” remarked Schnitzer. “Avondale is also hiring for positions in sales, service, parts, support, and with the collision center. We know hiring people that have a heart to serve others is the key to creating a great organization, so we will take our time to fill positions with candidates that fit that criteria as we grow.”

Avondale already has jumped into supporting the community with a sponsorship of the Southlake Carroll Dragons stadium, the PLG Cares Golf Tournament benefiting Kidd’s Kids, and Dwell with Dignity Thrift Studio, among others. The vision of delivering an elevated experience extends to the community, which is the Spirit of Avondale.