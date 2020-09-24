74.7 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, September 24, 2020
- Advertisements -
Business New Master-Plan 1,000 home community set for Northlake
BusinessReal EstateResidential

New Master-Plan 1,000 home community set for Northlake

By FWBP Staff
Ridge sitemap

Other News

Government

Tarrant County reports 71 new cases

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Sunday, April 26 reported another COVID-19 death, a man in his 70s from Fort Worth. Tarrant...
Read more
Government

Tarrant County reports one COVID-19 death

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Wednesday, April 15 reported that a Fort Worth woman in her 70s has died as the...
Read more
CCBP

Fort Worth records 4 COVID-19-related deaths

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Tuesday, April 14 reported that four more Tarrant County residents have died as the result of...
Read more
CCBP

Tarrant County reports four more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, April 11

Robert Francis -
Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Saturday, April 11 reported that four more Tarrant County residents have died as the result of...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Taylor Morrison has announced The Ridge at Northlake, a new master-planned community located near Northlake in Denton County with homes from the $300s.

Phase I will include the first 267 homesites and a four-plus-acre amenity center with a lagoon-style pool and splash park. Model homes are open for top builders Coventry Homes, Highland Homes, Meritage Homes and Taylor Morrison.
“When planning The Ridge, we knew we wanted to push the notion of what an active neighborhood could mean for families,” said Ryan Huey, Vice President, Corporate Land Investment for Taylor Morrison and managing partner for The Ridge. “We wanted to create a place where you and your family could thrive, laugh and play together whether you are young or young at heart.”

Amenity Center

At completion, The Ridge at Northlake will consist of approximately 1,000 single-family homes situated on lot sizes of 50-, 60- and 70-feet.
Taylor Morrison calls the project “amenity-rich.”

In addition to the pool and splash park, planning is for fitness centers with challenging outdoor fitness elements, parks, gathering areas and a large event lawn. An on-site lifestyle manager will coordinate community gatherings, events and festivals for residents of all ages.

Coventry model at ridge

Other plans for The Ridge include an adventure park with play structures that young children and teens will find entertaining and challenging and a second amenity campus with a pool, outdoor game areas and lawns for more intimate gatherings.

Future plans call for additional parks, an extensive community trail system and sidewalks.
The Ridge at Northlake is located between Fort Worth and Denton in Denton County. The community is part of the town of Northlake and features Argyle schools. Its entrance is on the south side of Robson Ranch Road, a mile and a half west of Interstate 35W. The community is approximately 30 miles from DFW International Airport and 45 minutes from Love Field. Multiple high-end retail shopping areas and major employment centers are nearby.

 www.ridgenorthlaketx.com

Previous articleOfficials plead for calm amid anger over Breonna Taylor case
Next articleTarrant County reports 3 COVID deaths on Thursday
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Business

Mortgage rates tick up to 2.9%, remain at historic lows

AP News -
By MATT OTT By The Associated Press SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose...
Read more
Business

Mars drops Uncle Ben’s, reveals new name for rice brand

AP News -
By ALEXANDRA OLSON AP Business WriterNEW YORK (AP) — The Uncle Ben's rice brand is getting a new name: Ben's Original.Parent firm...
Read more
Real Estate

US homes sales rise 2.4% in August

AP News -
By MATT OTT AP Business WriterSILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Sales of existing homes rose 2.4% in August to its highest level...
Read more
Commerical

Dannenbaum Engineering celebrates 75 years

FWBP Staff -
Dannenbaum Engineering, a Houston civil engineering firm known for delivering engineering excellence, building enduring relationships and improving Texas communities, is celebrating its...
Read more
Business

Trump says new TikTok headquarters could land in Texas, but questions about the deal remain

Texas Tribune -
By Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff, The Texas Tribune Sept. 22, 2020 "Trump says new TikTok headquarters...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101