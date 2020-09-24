New Master-Plan 1,000 home community set for Northlake

Taylor Morrison has announced The Ridge at Northlake, a new master-planned community located near Northlake in Denton County with homes from the $300s.

Phase I will include the first 267 homesites and a four-plus-acre amenity center with a lagoon-style pool and splash park. Model homes are open for top builders Coventry Homes, Highland Homes, Meritage Homes and Taylor Morrison.

“When planning The Ridge, we knew we wanted to push the notion of what an active neighborhood could mean for families,” said Ryan Huey, Vice President, Corporate Land Investment for Taylor Morrison and managing partner for The Ridge. “We wanted to create a place where you and your family could thrive, laugh and play together whether you are young or young at heart.”

Amenity Center

At completion, The Ridge at Northlake will consist of approximately 1,000 single-family homes situated on lot sizes of 50-, 60- and 70-feet.

Taylor Morrison calls the project “amenity-rich.”

In addition to the pool and splash park, planning is for fitness centers with challenging outdoor fitness elements, parks, gathering areas and a large event lawn. An on-site lifestyle manager will coordinate community gatherings, events and festivals for residents of all ages.

Coventry model at ridge

Other plans for The Ridge include an adventure park with play structures that young children and teens will find entertaining and challenging and a second amenity campus with a pool, outdoor game areas and lawns for more intimate gatherings.

Future plans call for additional parks, an extensive community trail system and sidewalks.

The Ridge at Northlake is located between Fort Worth and Denton in Denton County. The community is part of the town of Northlake and features Argyle schools. Its entrance is on the south side of Robson Ranch Road, a mile and a half west of Interstate 35W. The community is approximately 30 miles from DFW International Airport and 45 minutes from Love Field. Multiple high-end retail shopping areas and major employment centers are nearby.

