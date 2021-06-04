New partnership to manage Cowtown Coliseum

Fort Worth’s Cowtown Coliseum is planning to expand its entertainment offerings via a new partnership with The PBR (Professional Bull Riders), ASM Global and Stockyards Heritage Development Co. announced on June 2.

The new joint venture will operate the historic Cowtown Coliseum and to expand entertainment programming and marketing partnerships within the National Historic District.



PBR, ASM Global and Stockyards Heritage Development Co, a partnership between Majestic Realty Co. and The Hickman Companies, will exclusively manage and promote Cowtown Coliseum and portions of the surrounding historic District, including event programming, sponsorship opportunities, venue rentals, operations, marketing and enhanced guest experience initiatives.



In addition, PBR will produce dozens of western sports events at Cowtown Coliseum annually, as well as concerts, live entertainment and other western lifestyle content. This programming will also be broadcast on PBR’s various media distribution channels. Collaborating with ASM and Stockyards Heritage Development Co., PBR will lead sponsorship sales and brand activations for the venue and surrounding District. ASM Global – a Los Angeles-based producer of entertainment experiences – will oversee day to day operations of Cowtown Coliseum, programming of non-PBR events, and the development of unique VIP experiences.



A goal of the partnership is to make the Fort Worth Stockyards a global epicenter for the western lifestyle, growing the visitor count to seven million visitors annually. The Stockyards currently attracts more than 4.7 million visitors a year.



“I am honored to see these visionary partners, Stockyards Heritage Development Co., PBR and ASM Global, coming together to take the investment in the Stockyards to the next level, building for the future in a way that still keeps true to our proud western roots,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. “This announcement and partnership is fantastic news for Fort Worth, both for the people who hang their hat here and the ones who will visit and experience our unique style. As the city of cowboys and culture, there is no better home for this venture than Fort Worth.”



“As the world’s leading promoter, event and broadcast producer of western sports, PBR is honored to partner with ASM Global and Stockyards Heritage Development Co. to expand the entertainment options in the already vibrant Cowtown Coliseum and surrounding District as a global tourist destination,” said Sean Gleason, PBR Commissioner and CEO. “This partnership adds to PBR’s content and media strategy by providing another great platform to bring western sports and lifestyle content to a broader audience through our media distribution channels.”



The first event at Cowtown Coliseum under the new joint venture and a harbinger for future western-lifestyle programming to come will be the PBR Stockyards Showcase on June 4.



In addition to featuring a bull riding stop for the league’s Touring Pro Division, the PBR Stockyards Showcase will also include the premiere of PBR Bulls Gone Wild, a new, specially-formatted bullfighting extravaganza that brings together celebrity guest stars, freestyle bullfighters, and game show challenges in-front of a live audience.



“As ASM Global focuses on creating unique and valuable experiences for our customers, we’re very excited about forging this first-of-its kind project through a dream-team partnership in Fort Worth,” said Bob Newman, Chairman of ASM Global. “The Stockyards are truly a one-of-a-kind international western destination. By combining a rich historical past committed to western heritage, new investments in cutting-edge experiences, and compelling new programming being developed, the possibilities expanding the District are virtually limitless.”



PBR has enjoyed a longstanding and successful relationship with ASM Global. More than half of PBR events in its premier series are held at ASM venues.



“We are proud to expand on the partnership we have with the City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County on our ongoing developments in the Stockyards to now include PBR and ASM as management, branding and content partners for Cowtown Coliseum and our other assets in the District,” says Craig Cavileer, managing partner for Stockyards Heritage Development Co. “Our investment into the Stockyards includes over $200 million with Mule Alley and the Hotel Drover over the past three years, and we look forward to expanding on our vision of elevating and enhancing the visitor experience while we pay careful attention to the history and legacy of the Stockyards. We know that PBR and ASM share our core values and will make great partner for us and for the City of Fort Worth”.



Cowtown Coliseum opened in 1908 and held the first-ever indoor rodeo in 1918. Cowtown Coliseum hosted the first-ever PBR premier series event in 1993.



At present, the venue hosts Stockyards Championship Rodeo nearly every Friday and Saturday, having paid out more than $45 million to the 200,000+ competitors and 240,000+ animal athletes, horses and bulls, that have vied for titles inside Cowtown Coliseum.



A versatile space, the more than 16,000 square foot Cowtown Coliseum, which seats approximately 3,000 people, including the updated VIP Club and Reserved areas, also hosts concerts, family and trade shows, and select sporting events including the annual semifinals of RFD-The American Rodeo.



The National Historic District of over 200 acres includes Mule Alley, Stockyards Heritage $75 million adaptive reuse of the historic horse and mule barns including approximately 180,000 square feet of some of the region’s best restaurants, retail boutiques including Luchesse, Wrangler, King Ranch, Proper Supply Co., Kimes Ranch, two new restaurant concepts by Tim Love, Provender Hall and Second Rodeo Brewing Co. opening late 2021, and more.



Prominent venues within the District include Billy Bob’s Texas, the world’s largest Honky Tonk; the new award winning Hotel Drover-Autograph Collection, which also includes The Backyard, a rustic, outdoor oasis, elegant Event Barn, and renowned restaurant 97 West; Stockyard Station with 25 restaurants and retail shops; Leddys, The Maverick, Cattlemens Steakhouse, Risckys Steakhouse and BBQ, Stockyards Hotel, Shaeffer and Tecovas