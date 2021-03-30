New pizza restaurants roll into area

If the wheel was one of the humankind’s best inventions, the equally round pizza couldn’t be far behind.

North Texas has two new pizza offerings to try with one already open and another opening its pizza oven doors shortly.

In Fort Worth, local chain DeLucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine has opened at 3010 S. Hulen. The location, which has previously housed an Italian restaurant and a brewpub, is large with seating capacity of around 400, along with a covered patio and a large fire pit. The large oven is wood-fired and uses oak. Hours are Sunday to Thursday 4:30 pm to 9 pm and Friday to Saturday 4:30 pm to 10 pm. Phone: 682-224-5194

There are several private rooms for large groups and celebrations.



“At DeLucca you will find an elegant and lively neighborhood pizzeria where you can enjoy the exciting theater of an open kitchen with its wood-fired oven and sexy bossa nova. Come by and unwind over terrific wines, cocktails and the most delicious pizzas!,” the company said in an email.

There are a few changes at the Fort Worth location. The restaurant will be offering ala cart dishes such as Prima USDA and Wagyu steaks, chops, fish, salads and other ala carte items.

This year the restaurant added Kobe meat balls made with san Marzano sauce to our prix-fixe continuous menu.

For $21.95 customers receive:

House made lobster bisque, made with real lobster, mirepoix, cream and brandy Fennel Kobe meatballs, with san Marzano, basil and parmeggiano Rocket arugula with house made honey and lemon vinaigrette Approximately 15 handcrafted, gourmet savory pizzas Approximately 5 handcrafted dessert pizzas Ala carte pizzas will be available by the bar and patio

There are vegan and gluten-free options. DeLucca’s also has a dedicated room for pick-up orders and curbside service. The company says it will offer Churrasco catering from this location, with Gauchos grilling varied meats on site using wood-fired authentic grills. DeLucca’s has other locations in Southlake, Dallas and Plano.

Meanwhile, in Arlington, Khanh Nguyen’s cult classic pizza concept, Zalat Pizza, is opening its 11th unit with its first location in Arlington at 1805 N Collins St, Suite 141 on Monday, April 5.. The new location will function as another ghost kitchen for the growing pizza brand, strictly serving takeout through Zalat’s website or delivery via third party delivery apps.

“We are excited to offer a more convenient location for our fans living in Arlington who have been driving to Fort Worth to get their Zalat fix,” says Nguyen, CEO and Founder of Zalat Pizza. “We have had great success with our ghost kitchen model this year and believe our customers in Arlington will enjoy eating our craft pizzas in the comfort of their own homes too!”

The first Zalat opened on Fitzhugh Avenue in Dallas in 2015 and was a fave with the late-night crowd. Everything is scratch-made from their dough, to fresh sauce with oven-roasted Roma tomatoes and fresh basil. Zalat uses 100% beef pepperoni and the most delicious cheese they can get their hands on. In fact, Nguyen pays more for cheese than he does in rent every month!

Zalat is known for elevating the common pepperoni pizza into a work of art along with many unique pizza combinations like the Pho Shizzle, Elote, Loaded Notato, Pineapple Express, and more. The restaurant also has a trademarked sauce, Srirancha – a combination of Sriracha and ranch as a pizza dipping sauce!

The new Arlington location will be open from 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday.