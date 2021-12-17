New speculative office building announced for Alliance area

Hillwood Commons II, a 135,000-square-foot speculative office building within the Alliance Town Center development, was announced by AllianceTexas developer Hillwood on Dec. 16.

Hillwood Commons II is the first of two planned sister buildings and is flexibly designed as a standalone building or with expansion up to 270,000 square feet. The building will be complete in February 2023.

“Hillwood Commons II is a continuation of our goal to provide highly amenitized and customizable office space that blends seamlessly into the lifestyle components at Alliance Town Center,” said Steve Aldrich, senior vice president of Hillwood. “The thoughtfully designed health and wellness-focused building will offer flexible workspaces with access to the outdoors and the vast amenity offerings within Alliance Town Center.”

The premier Class A building will add to the emerging office district within the highly amenitized, 900-acre Alliance Town Center development, according to Hillwood.

Hillwood Commons II offers views of the surrounding area via its floor-to-ceiling windows, integrated outdoor space and centralized common areas. This will allow for flexible floorplan layouts and informal meeting spaces. The building will also feature increased air filtration, bi-polar ionization, touchless doors, electric vehicle charging, and an emphasis on connectivity to the outdoors via the Alliance Town Center trail network and park system. The building will also achieve a WiredScore Gold rating, according to a Hillwood news release.

“As we continue to grow the office district at Alliance Town Center, we are always looking for ways to create a connected community,” said Aldrich. “By deliberately implementing walkability and the incorporation of green space throughout the development, we are creating an atmosphere that promotes outdoor engagement and ultimately creates a thriving employee base.”