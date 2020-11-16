70.3 F
Business New student housing for Texas Wesleyan from Panteras/Miyama partnership
New student housing for Texas Wesleyan from Panteras/Miyama partnership

By FWBP Staff
The Rosedale rendering courtesy

Student housing developer Panteras Development Partners and owner-operator Miyama USA Texas on Nov. 16 announced they have entered into a long-term ground lease with Texas Wesleyan University to develop a 56-unit, 101-bed community at 3228 E Rosedale.

The Rosedale will feature one-, and two-bedroom apartments less than a minute away from the  campus. Residents will enjoy private-secured parking and amenities designed for the modern student.

Equity for the project comes from Miyama USA Texas.

Miyama USA Texas and Panteras worked closely with the University’s Division of Student Affairs and received input from current Texas Wesleyan graduate and undergraduate students to design a project that will be a win-win for both the neighborhood and the campus.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Miyama Texas USA and Panteras Development in providing our students with such a unique living experience,” said Fred Slabach, President of Texas Wesleyan University. “The welcoming, sophisticated environment of the student housing, in a location that allows students to be fully integrated with the campus community, will raise the bar for student living at Texas Wesleyan while fulfilling our strategic vision by enriching our students’ campus experience.”

“We are thrilled to be part of Texas Wesleyan’s long-term vision for growth and advancement as one of the top-tier private universities in the state,” said Takeharu Miyama, Chairman and CEO of Miyama USA Texas. “The University leadership team’s enthusiasm for the project reminds me of our experience with UNT and we look forward to constructing a transformational project that will have such a profoundly positive impact on the community and numerous students for years to come,” added Miyama. 

“We took great care to design plans for a development that is a good fit for the neighborhood and for the university,” said Alex Bryant, co-founder, and Managing Partner of Panteras Development Partners. “Our team’s experience and close interaction with Texas Wesleyan, culminated in the unique plan for this challenging development site.”

The community consists of a single building, with a modern exterior design incorporating elements consistent with other buildings on-campus, 101 secure-gated parking spaces and a total of three floors of residential space. Amenities will include student lounges with large-screen televisions and dedicated study areas.

Each apartment will have an option to come fully furnished and will have wood-style flooring in the common areas, an in-unit washer and dryer, high-end finishes, first-class appliances and cable and high-speed internet.

“Based on our past on-campus development experience at The University of North Texas, and active student housing portfolio at Texas Christian University, this project is a perfect fit for Miyama USA Texas to leverage our boots-on-the-ground management team while simultaneously aligning with our mission to provide first-class housing to higher education students across north Texas,” said Sawako Miyama, President and COO of Miyama USA Texas.

Leading the development efforts for Panteras Development Partners are Alex Bryant, and Jake Proctor, Co-Founders of the firm. Overseeing funding and management of the community are Takeharu Miyama, Chairman and CEO and Sawako Miyama, President and COO of Miyama USA Texas. The architect is Steven Halliday, Partner with 97w.

