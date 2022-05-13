New TV show spotlights Fort Worth as “world-class city”

Digital Content Producer Heather Olivia Shannon and Producer Chris Quinn sit down for an interview at The Brand Room.

A new TV show that its creators say focuses on everything that makes Fort Worth a world-class city and destination for tourists and locals alike will make its debut at 11 a.m. Sunday on KTVT CBS11.

The program, Fort Worth Today TV, is billed as “Tarrant County’s Lifestyle Resource” and is presented by Tarleton State University, 95.9 The Ranch and The Fort Worth Business Press. The show covers local events and happenings with segments such as Tarrant Terrain, Destination Fort Worth, Inside the Arts, In the Kitchen, and After Dark.

“There are so many things happening in Fort Worth, what better time to bring those stories to the forefront?” says producer Chris Quinn.

In the first episode, Tarrant Terrain will join Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce President Brandom Gengelbach in exploring what makes Fort Worth and Tarrant County relevant to all, and Destination Fort Worth will tour the city’s historic Cultural District. An Inside the Arts segment will spotlight the celebrated Cliburn International Piano Competition.

In the Kitchen will feature the delicious offerings of Enchiladas Ole’ and After Dark with Erin Wilde will provide an insider’s look at nightlife in the Fort Worth Stockyards with a feature on the legendary White Elephant Saloon.

Fort Worth Today TV is a seasonal 13-episode series created by Quinn and CQ Digital Media.