Newly elected mayor, councilmembers to be sworn in Tuesday

Published on June 14, 2021

Fort Worth’s newly elected mayor and City Council members will be sworn in at a public ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Fort Worth Convention Center, 1201 Houston St.

At this special called meeting, the City Council will vote to canvass the election results, and Mayor Betsy Price will present certificates of election. Newly elected officials will be sworn into office and give remarks:

Mayor Mattie Parker.

District 6 Councilmember Jared Williams.

District 7 Councilmember Leonard Firestone.

District 8 Councilmember Chris Nettles.

District 9 Councilmember Elizabeth M. Beck.

They join councilmembers Carlos Flores, Michael D. Crain, Cary Moon and Gyna Bivens, who were sworn into office on May 11.

The event will be carried live on FWTV, Facebook and the city’s website.

Doors to the Convention Center Ballroom open at 6:30 p.m. Paid parking is available in the Convention Center parking garages at 1200 Houston St. and 1201 Commerce St. On-street parking is free after 6 p.m.

