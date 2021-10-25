Newsmakers: Two added at Balcom

ADVERTISING/MARKETING

Janelle Trevino has joined Balcom Agency as an account director where she’ll manage client relationships with ACEC Life/Health Trust, Sinclair Oil Corporation and Virbac USA.

Kristen Cox has joined Balcom Agency as senior media planner and buyer.

BANKING/FINANCE

Simmons Bank has announced that veteran financial services technology executive Ann Madea will be joining the bank, transitioning into the role of executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO), where she will be responsible for the bank’s overall information technology strategy and operations.

Leawood, Kansas-based CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares Inc., has announced its expansion into Frisco with the appointment of David Williams as the Market President, after serving as the Dallas Bank Market President for the past four years. Williams has already made key hires in Frisco, including Clinton Coe and Brett Stewart, both experienced Commercial Bankers, each with over 15 years of industry experience in the Plano, McKinney, and Frisco markets, along with Sylvia Andrade, a 20-year industry veteran in Treasury Management Sales and Service.

Independent Financial has named P. Norman Boone Jr. as head of Treasury Management. The McKinney-based operates as a financial services company with locations throughout Texas and in the Colorado Front Range region.

ENERGY

Valor Mineral Management, a mineral asset management, oil and gas accounting, process outsourcing and advisory firm based in Fort Worth, announced that it has added Hannah Jones as Director of Marketing and Jill Heagy as Executive Assistant.

GOVERNMENT

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Tony Curry, John D. Guevara and John Mulholland to the Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on Sept. 1, 2023. Additionally, the governor appointed Jim Allmon and Shelly Lesikar deZevallos, Ed.D. and reappointed Aimee Burnett, Lauren Dreyer and Jennifer Williamson for terms set to expire Sept. 1, 2025. The committee assists in the state’s economic development efforts to recruit and retain aerospace and aviation jobs and investments in Texas. Several of those appointed have North Texas connections.

Curry of Dallas is General Manager of Bombardier Aerospace. He is a member of the Dallas Regional Chamber and the Texas Association of Manufactures and a board member of the North Texas Workforce Solutions. Additionally, he is a former member of the MBA Association of Ireland. Curry received a Higher National Certificate in Aeronautical Engineering from the Belfast Institute of Technology, a Post Graduate Diploma in Operational Management and a Master of Business Administration in International Business from the University of Ulster, Belfast, Ireland.

Aimee Burnett of Southlake is Vice President, F-16 Production Programs, for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company. She previously held the role of Vice President, F-35 Domestic Business Development, and has worked for the company for over 20 years in various positions in Engineering, Operations, and Business Development. She is a member of Women in Aerospace, a sustainer of The Junior League of Fort Worth, and a volunteer for Make A Wish of North Texas. Burnett received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Systems Engineering from Southern Methodist University. She currently serves as chair of the Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee.

Williamson of Southlake is General Counsel at Textron Systems. She is a member of the Colorado Bar Association and a volunteer for George W. Bush Presidential Center Military Service Initiative and North Texas Nadadores. Additionally, she served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Williamson received a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Michigan, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Denver College of Law, and a Master of Business Administration from Auburn University-Montgomery.

HONORS AND AWARDS

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, the Republican Leader of the House Appropriations Committee, was honored as a recipient of the Frank M. Tejeda Congressional Leadership Award, the highest award conferred by the Marine Corps Reserve Association.

Granger was selected for the award for demonstrating steadfast leadership and an unwavering commitment to a strong national defense. The award was presented by Lt. Gen. David Bellon, Commander, Marine Forces Reserve.

The Major Frank M. Tejeda Congressional Leadership Award is awarded by the Marine Corps Reserve Association to Members of Congress who have made exceptional and sustained contributions to America’s security and defense.

Past recipients have included Sens. John McCain, Daniel Inouye and Lindsey Graham and Reps. John Kline and Buck McKeon.

Brian Newby, Managing Partner of Cantey Hanger LLP, has been selected to receive the 2021 Law “Good Scout” Award from The Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America.

The Longhorn Council annually recognizes “a respected attorney in the Fort Worth and Arlington areas who is known for integrity, strong character and community involvement.”

LAW

Ann Lopez has joined Kelly Hart & Hallman’s Fort Worth office as a partner in its Estate Planning and Probate Law practice. Lopez is Board Certified with the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Her practice focuses on estate planning for a broad range of clients with varying levels of net worth, including utilization of various types of trusts to achieve desired estate and gift tax goals, asset protection, and wealth transfer techniques. Further, her practice includes estate administration, including probate proceedings, trust administration from funding to termination, and preparation of Estate Tax Returns (Form 709) for both taxable estates and portability purposes.

Forshey Prostok LLP has added Emily Chou as a partner in the firm’s Fort Worth office.

Chou brings over 20 years of experience in business reorganization, creditors’ rights, and commercial litigation. Her work has included representing official creditors’ committees and post-confirmation liquidation/litigation trustees in Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases all over the United States.

With the addition of Chou, Forshey Prostok now has eight partners who each have more than 20 years of business bankruptcy experience.

Chou earned her B.A. in economics from the University of Texas at Austin and her law degree from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law. She speaks fluent Mandarin Chinese.

NONPROFIT

The Salvation Army of North Texas has announced the promotions of key members of its executive leadership team to leverage their expertise and strengthen the future of the organization.

Blake Fetterman and Beckie Wach, have taken new positions to better help The Salvation Army combat poverty, addiction, and homelessness across North Texas, the organization said in a news release.

Fetterman’s new role as a planning and development consultant for The Salvation Army of North Texas focuses on the planning and development for capital projects and corresponding programs.

Wach, the newly appointed executive director of adult and family programs, will lead the planning, development, administration, and supervision of the organization’s adult and family services.

The Salvation Army of North Texas has also transitioned three additional leadership members into new roles:

– Sarah Masih is now the director of adult and family services in Dallas County. Masih serves at the Carr P. Collins Social Service Center, which provides for the most vulnerable individuals and families in Dallas. She also coordinates services at the corps community centers in Dallas County. Masih and the team at Carr P. Collins provide shelter, support services, and spiritual and practical help.

– Deborah Bullock is now the director of adult and family services in Tarrant and Ellis Counties. She is responsible for coordinating services offered at the corps community centers in Tarrant and Ellis Counties. With Majors Frankco and Martha Higdon, Bullock provides spiritual help, shelter, meals, rental assistance, and more to those in need at the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center in Fort Worth.

– Sharon Goodlette is now the senior manager of adult and family services, Denton and Collin Counties, for the North Texas Area Command. Goodlette coordinates services at The Salvation Army corps community centers in the two-county area.

REAL ESTATE

D.R. Horton Inc. announced the promotion of Paul J. Romanowski to Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Romanowski will share oversight of the company’s homebuilding operations nationwide with Michael J. Murray, Executive Vice President and Co-COO.

Romanowski joined D.R. Horton in 1999 as Division President of the company’s South Florida division. In 2014, he was promoted to Region President overseeing all D.R. Horton homebuilding divisions in Florida and the Gulf Coast, which accounted for approximately 22% of the company’s homebuilding revenues and 24% of its homes closed in calendar 2020. In 2019, his oversight responsibilities were expanded to also include the company’s operations in five Mid-Atlantic states. Prior to joining D.R. Horton, Romanowski worked for Metrostudy and in land acquisition for another public homebuilder. He graduated from Butler University in 1992 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.

Trademark Property Company, a mixed-use investor, developer and operator, welcomes Brian Colacarro as senior vice president of asset management as the company continues to grow and expand its services.

With more than a decade of experience with large and complex high-service mixed-use environments, Colacarro will bolster Trademark’s asset management capabilities, the company said in a news release.

In his new role, he will elevate opportunities to add value and services to Trademark’s existing portfolio, spearhead growth of institutional services businesses and oversee guest experience and guest services platforms.

Alliant National Title Insurance Company, a title insurance underwriter that partners with independent agents to improve their competitive position, has hired Rae Jeanne Steele as Southwest Agency Representative.

Steele, with Superior Abstract and Title in Plano, is a deeply knowledgeable and talented professional with a long history in the field, having grown up helping manage her mother’s Texas real estate firm.

