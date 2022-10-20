No trick, all treat: Fort Worth Zoo to host Boo at the Zoo

The Fort Worth Zoo will host its 31st annual Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 28, 29 and 30. The family-friendly event, which will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each of the three days, is free with zoo admission or membership. Guests can visit all 7,000 animals while enjoying Halloween-themed entertainment throughout the park.

This year’s Boo at the Zoo, presented by Higginbotham, will offer treat stations and other festive entertainment, including Wild Encounter keeper chats, a kids’ craft zone, musical entertainment and special characters strolling the main path. Also on tap: a Halloween-themed live animal stage show at the Outdoor Learning Theater.

In traditional trick-or-treat fashion, zoo guests and zoo members will receive six treat coupons to be redeemed at treat stations throughout the zoo. Additional treat coupons will be available for purchase.

Members of the community are invited to decorate a pumpkin for a chance to be displayed in the zoo’s Pumpkin Patch. Pumpkins can be decorated with paint, stencils and accessories, planners say, but to avoid rotting pumpkins entries should not be carved. Entries can be submitted through Oct. 24. More details can be found at: https://www.fortworthzoo.org/boo-at-the-zoo.

Zoo admission is $18 for adults; $14 for children ages 3 to 12; $14 for seniors ages 65 and up; and free for children 2 and younger. Admission tickets can be used within 30 days of purchase. Parking is $5 per vehicle. Boo at the Zoo is free with zoo admission and the event is free for Zoo members.