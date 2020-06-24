73.9 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
North Texan charged with defrauding COVID-19 relief fund

By AP News
DALLAS (AP) — A North Texas man was arrested Tuesday after a federal indictment accused him of applying fraudulently for $3 million from the federal coronavirus relief fund.
Federal prosecutors say Fahad Shah, 44, of Murphy, was arrested on three counts of wire fraud, one count of making false statements to a bank and four counts of money laundering.


A federal indictment accuses the suburban Dallas man of fraudulently applying for $3 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans. The indictment says he got more than $1.5 million that he used to buy a Tesla and make personal investments and home mortgage payments.
It was not immediately clear if Shah was kept in custody or released. A telephone number listed to him has been disconnected and he could not be reached for comment.

