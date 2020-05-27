North Texas Innovation Alliance Consortium launches

The North Texas Innovation Alliance (NTXIA) has launched with 21 founding members to form what the organization says will be the largest initiative of its kind in the United States to work collaboratively to solve pressing challenges to improve quality of life, inclusive economic development and increase resource efficiency through the use of data, technology and community.

The 501(c)3 consortium is part of Mastercard’s City Possible network, with its members able to leverage Mastercard’s expertise, data and partnerships to solve pressing challenges facing the region, the organization said in a news release.

“Smart City collaboration is now moving beyond municipal boundaries, and more and more regions are working together in order to create seamless interchanges for their residents,” said Jennifer Sanders, a cofounder of the North Texas Innovation Alliance.

“Everyone benefits from the North Texas region working collectively to create the most compelling and innovative solutions to support government, residents and businesses, and to provide the infrastructure that is prepared to collaborate to respond with agility in times of crisis,” Sanders said.

The 21 founding members of the North Texas Innovation Alliance include: Addison, Allen, Arlington, Coppell, Corinth, Dallas, Dallas County, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Innovation Alliance, Dallas Regional Chamber, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Frisco, Garland, Irving, McKinney, McKinney Economic Development Corporation, North Texas Commission, North Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), Plano, Richardson, and the Texas Research Alliance.

The news release said that the North Texas Commission played a key role in establishing the consortium through hosting convenings of its membership that facilitated collaboration in shaping the mission of the NTXIA.

One of the core tenants of NTXIA is the establishment of strategic advisory committees to tackle complex topics including data standards and privacy, cybersecurity, digital inclusion, financial models and procurement.

The Mastercard’s City Possible network is a partnership and co-creation initiative that brings cities, companies and communities together to identify common challenges and co-develop solutions that advance inclusive and sustainable urban development, NTXIA said.

“Since its inception, City Possible was always designed to become a network of networks and we are already seeing that come to fruition in 2020,” said Miguel Gamino, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Partnerships and Head of Global Cities. “By bringing their consortium of cities to the network, we will help the regions represented by NTXIA tap into the insights and resources of the global community and accelerate local collaboration to deploy solutions at scale.”

NTXIA said it recognizes the benefits of a regional approach to share best practices, leverage shared resources, build connections, create efficiencies and improve services throughout the region.

At the start, this will be accomplished through convenings focused both on immediate challenges related to COVID-19, while looking ahead to establish core priorities, plans and deliverables that establish cross-jurisdictional solutions, the news release said.

