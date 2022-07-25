North Texas lands another California company headquarters

Southern California-based Anything Liquid Manufacturing Inc. has acquired an 18,242-square-foot office/warehouse in Richland Hills, paving the way for relocation of its headquarters and pharmaceutical operations to North Texas.

The property is located at 7370 Dogwood Park Drive in Richland Hills’ Midway Industrial Park. The relocation is expected to be completed within two months.

“The acquisition is playing to the theme of companies moving to Dallas/Fort Worth to escape the high taxes and red tape of doing business in California,” Joe Santaularia, senior vice president and managing partner of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, said in a news release. Santaularia and Jason Finch, first vice president, represented the buyer.

The Texas newcomer is an online pharma company specializing in liquid dietary supplement manufacturing, sales and distribution domestically and internationally. Its products include generic and name brands.

Anything Liquid had the 1.19-acre site under contract for roughly six months. Bob Scully and Brice Wells of CBRE represented the seller, Direct PrintIQ.

“It was an atypical closing period, but it went smoothly. The seller just needed time to find a new spot.” Santaularia says.

The buyer is planning to retrofit the 1980s-era structure in the near future, hiring LGE Design Build’s Dallas team for the undertaking. The single-story building’s infrastructure includes heavy power, fully sprinklered interior and 19-space parking lot. The site has direct access to Texas 121.

“It’s nearly impossible to find a building this size in today’s market,” Santaularia said. “Owner-users have less product to choose from and end up paying a premium to buy.”

Information for this article was provided by of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services.