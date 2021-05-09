Monday, May 10, 2021
58.1 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBusiness News

Granbury mayor resigns after third DWI arrest

AP News
red Texas store signage
Photo by Enrique Macias on Unsplash

by AP News.

GRANBURY, Texas (AP) — A North Texas mayor has submitted his resignation following his third driving while intoxicated arrest.

Granbury Mayor Nin Hulett had been arrested on April 25 on a DWI charge, which had initially been a class B misdemeanor.

The charge was upgraded to a felony on May 3 after Granbury police confirmed Hulett had been convicted twice for DWI, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

In his resignation letter, Hulett did not mention his arrest but wrote he was “truly thankful for the opportunity to serve my city these past ten years.”

Hulett was first elected as mayor in 2013. His current term was set to expire next year.

Granbury, which has nearly 11,000 residents, is located about 40 miles (64 km) southwest of Fort Worth.

Get our email updates

Previous articleTawny Kitaen, star of ’80s rock music videos, dies at 59
Next article🔒 Reimagined Roy Pope Grocery prepares for anticipated re-opening
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,455FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,851FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Join Our Newsletter

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101