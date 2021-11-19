Friday, November 19, 2021
Now we’re cooking: Jamey and Jimmy visit with Chef Stefon Rishel of Wishbone & Flynt

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
Jamey Ice, Stefon Rishel, Jimmy Williams (6th Ave Storytelling)

To go from a bartender at a chain restaurant to an executive chef and part owner of several creative concepts is no small feat. On this episode of Stories with Soul, Jamey and Jimmy sit down with Chef Stefon Rishel of Wishbone & Flynt to hear his journey. While Stefon is known now for his fun personality, it was his wife who helped him see that his bartending alter ego was actually his true self. Now he’s on a mission to have the best restaurant in Fort Worth!

Listening/viewing options:
Watch on website here
Watch on YouTube here
Listen on Apple Podcasts here
Listen on Spotify here

