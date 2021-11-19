Now we’re cooking: Jamey and Jimmy visit with Chef Stefon Rishel of Wishbone & Flynt

To go from a bartender at a chain restaurant to an executive chef and part owner of several creative concepts is no small feat. On this episode of Stories with Soul, Jamey and Jimmy sit down with Chef Stefon Rishel of Wishbone & Flynt to hear his journey. While Stefon is known now for his fun personality, it was his wife who helped him see that his bartending alter ego was actually his true self. Now he’s on a mission to have the best restaurant in Fort Worth!

