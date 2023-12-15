On the second day of Christmas, my true love sent to me … a phony romance scam?

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me … We all appreciate “The Twelve Days of Christmas” the seasonal song with the partridge in a pear tree, five golden rings, etc. The song is fun but cybercrime expert Michael Moore of M3 Networks has created “The Twelve Days of Scamming” as a reminder to be cautious and vigilant during the Christmas season so you can protect your data, your contacts and your money from cyber thieves who will do anything – literally anything – to steal from you. Here is the second installment of “The Twelve Days of Scamming.”

On the second day of scamming, your hackers send to you … not two turtle doves but what looks for all the world like a promise of holiday romance!

You receive compliments and begin what appears to be a pleasant conversation with someone who has found your profile on Facebook or another social media platform.

The email back-and-forth leads the two of you to send photos of yourselves (OK, your real photo and that person’s fake photo), which leads to romantic conversations.

Through the course of a few days, you discover your new romantic interest has everything in common with you (you overlook the fact that the scammer has searched your online profiles and is playing you).

Shortly thereafter, you learn your new love is experiencing “financial challenges” and would appreciate your assistance in paying for something relatively minor (they are baiting the hook with a low price point).

Of course, your paramour will gladly pay you back in the future. The trap is set and your true love’s requests gradually increase. Interestingly enough, your new friend is never available for a Zoom call so you can see that individual.

Ultimately, the amounts of “financial challenges” continue to grow until you either run out of money or recognize the con.

What to do? You need to derail the scam before it derails you.

As soon as you see the romance train taking the fast track, hop off. The price of your ticket is only going to get more expensive, and you won’t enjoy this ride. Plus, this situation could become potentially dangerous.

And consider this: the scammer is likely to be simultaneously pulling this same con on several people at the same time. In some cases, the scammer is a handsome man and in other cases, a beautiful woman.

The stunningly beautiful woman in the photos is just that – a photo. You are very likely to be courting an overweight wrestler named Billy Bob. Or ladies, the man you think looks like Patrick Dempsey could be that old roommate who stalked you in college.

Don’t try to meet the scammer in person because this can endanger your safety.

As I learned many years ago: The best way OUT of a situation is never to get into it. Escape as fast as you can

The holiday season from December 21 through New Year’s Day is a risky time because most companies give time off to their employees – particularly their IT professionals. This leaves them – and you – at risk at a time when cyber criminals are working overtime.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has now allowed cybercriminals to automate their nefarious actions and achieve in minutes what in the past would have taken a full day.

While you are shopping and enjoying family time, these criminals are attacking you like never before. The Christmas holiday season is the Super Bowl for scammers, so be more careful than ever!

IMPORTANT! Develop a plan today with your in-house IT specialist or your third-party IT professional. Don’t allow this most joyous time of the year to become your worst nightmare!

Michael D. Moore is founder and CEO of M3 Networks, an IT Support and Cybersecurity firm located in Southlake with a nationwide presence. He has 29 years of experience in IT and has spoken frequently to organizations about cybersecurity. His speaking partners have often been agents with the FBI and Secret Service. For answers to questions about keeping your data, money and financial future secure from cyber threats, call Michael at 817-532-0127.