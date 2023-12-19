On the sixth day of scamming … no geese a-laying but six hearts a-tugging?

On the fifth day of Christmas, your scammers give to you … not six geese a-laying but a hearts a-tugging plea for money.

Welcome to the sixth installment of “The Twelve Days of Scamming” as a reminder to be cautious and vigilant during the Christmas season, when cyber thieves are working overtime to do anything – literally anything – to steal from you.

Charity scams prey upon us during the Christmas season because we are in more of a spirit of giving and compassion. The perpetrators will attempt to represent themselves as someone you would be likely to trust, such as a representative of a charitable organization. They will contact you most frequently by phone – or perhaps email – and ask you to adopt a family or provide Christmas for a needy family. They prefer to connect by phone so they can put more pressure on you.

The caller will tug at your heartstrings, try to make you feel like a miserable human being if you decline, and may even start getting emotional – anything to get your money.

What to do?

Thank the caller for reaching out to you and say you’ll check your budget and get back to them. Ask for the caller’s name and callback number. The scammer will give you a made-up name but won’t give you a phone number and instead will begin to apply more pressure for a donation.

The refusal to give a callback number raises red flags. If the caller does give a number, compare it to the phone number listed on the organization’s website. If the numbers don’t match, wish the “fundraiser” a Merry Christmas, and feel free to contact the organization and donate through an organization you trust.

The holiday season from December 21 through New Year’s Day is a risky time because most companies give time off to their employees – particularly their IT professionals. This leaves them – and you – at risk at a time when cyber criminals are working overtime.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has now allowed cybercriminals to automate their nefarious actions and achieve in minutes what in the past would have taken a full day.

While you are shopping and enjoying family time, these criminals are attacking you like never before. The Christmas holiday season is the Super Bowl for scammers, so be more careful than ever!

IMPORTANT! Develop a plan today with your in-house IT specialist or your third-party IT professional. Don’t allow this most joyous time of the year to become your worst nightmare!

