One legend bows out, another steps up: Navratilova to sub for Evert at Executive Women’s Day event

On the tennis court they were the fiercest of rivals. Off the court they became the best of friends. And friends help each other out, which is what Martina Navratilova will be doing for Chris Evert at this year’s Executive Women’s Day (EWD) event held in conjunction with the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament.

Evert was scheduled to be the headlined guest speaker at the May 21 EWD event at Fort Worth’s Colonial Country Club. However, it was announced this week that she has a conflict and will have to bow out.

Fortunately, a tennis legend of equal stature is stepping in as Navratilova has agreed to fill in for her good friend.

“This meshes well for EWD’s fundraising campaign for the Women’s Center and Boys & Girls Club [campaign] titled ‘Help A Sister Up,'” EWD Chair Julie Butner said. “As you know, Martina and Chris had one of the greatest rivalries in sports, then they forged a friendship that has lasted 50 years. They became even closer when they both recently fought cancer.”

Executive Women’s Day is a forum that brings together hundreds of local business leaders and innovators for corporate dialogue, networking, idea sharing and development.

In what has become a trademark, the EWD is known for getting some powerful speakers for its event. Last year the featured guest was renowned golfer Annika Sorenstam, who enjoyed dominance on the LPGA Tour and played in the Colonial tournament in 2003.

The EWD event helps a pair of local causes through its program “Help a Sister Up.” Working through Fort Worth Colonial Charities (FWCC), Inc., $75,000 was raised last year to support The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tarrant County ($40,000) and the Women’s Center of Tarrant County ($35,000).

The goal is to raise $500,000 for these two organizations over a three-year span

On Wednesday, March 20, the start of the “Help A Sister Up” fundraising begins with the Uncorked for Charity Women’s Golf Invitational at the Perot family’s Circle T Ranch in Westlake. The event will feature not only playing spots ($150 each) on the Gil Hanse-designed 9-hole par-3 course, but also a short game clinic ($100 each), along with a reception with drinks and hors d’oeuvres following golf.

More information is available online.