Friday, July 10, 2020
One Texas company among IPOs scheduled to debut next week
Business

One Texas company among IPOs scheduled to debut next week

By AP News

The famous bull sculpture stands near Wall Street in New York on Feb. 12, 2016.  Bloomberg photo by Michael Nagle.

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of July 13
Go Health – Chicago, 39.5 million shares, priced $18-$20, managed by Goldman Sachs/BofA Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GOCO. Business: Medicare-focused health insurance marketplace.
Greenwich LifeSciences – Stafford, Texas, 2.7 million shares, priced $7.50-$8.50, managed by Aegis Capital Corp. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GLSI. Business: Phase 3 biotech developing immunotherapies for breast cancer.
nCino – Wilmington , N.C., 7.6 million shares, priced $28-$29, managed by BofA Securities/Barclays. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NCNO. Business: Offers an end-end digital banking platform for financial institutions.
PTK Acquisition – Los Angeles, 10 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Chardan Capital Markets. Proposed NYSE symbol PTK.U. Business: Blank check company formed by Chinese semiconductor veterans and dealmakers targeting a tech business.
Presidio Property Trust – San Deigo, 2. 5 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by Kingswood Capital Markets/Spartan Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SQFT. Business: Diversified REIT repositioning its proposed to focus on office and industrial properties.
Relay Therapeutics – Cambridge, Mass., 14.7 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by JP Morgan/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol RLAY. Business: Phase 1 biotech developing precision small molecule therapies for solid tumors.
Trean Insurance Group – Wayzata, Minn., 10.7 million shares, priced $13-$15, managed by JP Morgan/Evercore ISI. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TIG. Business: Casualty insurer in the US focused on workers’ compensation.

