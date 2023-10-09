Opal Lee, Matt Zavadsky to be honored at PR Society’s Worthy Awards

The Greater Fort Worth Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) will honor Fort Worth educator-activist Opal Lee and MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky at next month’s 10th annual Worthy Awards.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Fort Worth Zoo. Tickets can be purchased online.

Lee, often called the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” will be honored as the public relations society’s 2023 Communicator of the Year. The award is presented to a community member who has demonstrated significant leadership and communications ability in the greater Fort Worth region.

Zavadsky, MedStar’s Chief Transformation Officer, will receive the Douglas Ann Newsom PRSA Professional of the Year Award. The award is presented to a public relations professional in North Texas who has made significant contributions to the advancement of the public relations profession. The recipient must have demonstrated excellence in public relations practice, leadership, and service to the community.

Opal Lee is a community leader and activist who has dedicated her life to fighting for justice and equality. She is best known for her tireless advocacy for Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. In 2016, at the age of 89, Lee embarked on a 1,400-mile walk from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., to raise awareness of Juneteenth and made the walk annually, calling for Juneteenth to be recognized on a national scale.

Her dream finally came true in 2021 when Juneteenth was officially designated as a federal holiday. She was on hand at the White House when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on June 17, 2021. Lee’s advocacy educated millions of Americans about the importance of Juneteenth and helped ensure that the historic event will never be forgotten.

Matt Zavadsky serves as spokesperson for MedStar Mobile Healthcare, an agency providing advanced life support ambulance services across 436 square miles of North Texas. As MedStar’s public information officer, Zavadsky is a key figure in coordinating with media and the agency’s partners, providing crucial information about MedStar’s activities in the community. With 42 years of experience in EMS, a master’s degree in Health Service Administration, and co-authorship of the book Mobile Integrated Healthcare – Approach to Implementation, Zavadsky embodies excellence in public relations and health care communication. His composed and sympathetic demeanor when responding to tragic events and emergencies underlines his exceptional qualities as a spokesperson.

The Greater Fort Worth Chapter of PRSA is an organization dedicated to enhancing the profession of public relations by promoting the professionalism of its members and public awareness of the profession’s contributions to the betterment of the community. More information is available on the organization’s website.

Information for this article was provided by the Greater Fort Worth Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.