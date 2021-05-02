Other Races: Water Board elects 2 incumbents, one former member

In the race for three seats on the Tarrant Regional Water District Board, two incumbents, Leah King and James Hill, were re-elected. Mary Kelleher, a former board member, was also elected. Incumbent board member Jack Stevens was not re-elected to the board.

In other races around Tarrant County, an incumbent mayor was defeated, an incumbent was ousted in a Tarrant County College Board race and the Arlington mayor’s race appears headed to a runoff.

In Arlington, Jim Ross was leading a field of eight candidates. He will be in a runoff with Michael Glaspie.

In Haslet, former mayor Gary Hulsey has defeated current mayor Bob Golden to return as mayor in the fast-growing town.

In Bedford, Michael Boytor was easily elected mayor.

In Grapevine, longtime incumbent William D. Tate easily won re-election.

In Southlake, John Huffman was elected mayor, replacing Laura Hill who was term-limited.

In the Tarrant County College Board of Directors races, one incumbent, Conrad C. Heede, who has represented District 2, was defeated. Heede, who was president of the board, lost to Shannon Wood. District 1 representative Teresa Ayala won re-election. In District 3, Jeannie Deakyne defeated her challenger.

There were several races in the Fort Worth Independent School District Board of Directors. In one of the most high profile contests, District 7 incumbent Norm Robbins lost to challenger Michael Ryan.