The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in November is already paying off for Fort Worth – the allocation of $403 million for the long-stalled Panther Island project announced Wednesday is part of $14 billion in infrastructure money the Biden administration will spend to upgrade the nation’s ports […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in View this article for Free