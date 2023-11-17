Parade of Lights is Sunday. Here’s what to know

On Sunday, Nov. 19, the annual GM Financial Parade of Lights will deliver ‘Holiday Magic’ on the streets of Downtown Fort Worth for the 41st year starting at 6 p.m.

This year’s “Holiday Magic”- themed GM Financial Parade of Lights will feature tens of thousands of paradegoers spreading joy and holiday cheer, a record-number of inflatables and giant balloons, thousands of sparkling lights, 100+ illuminated floats, and more extravagant live performances and music prancing throughout the 1.59-mile parade route. The parade will conclude with the continued tradition of Santa and Mrs. Claus’ special appearance on the grand finale float.

In honor of TCU’s 150th anniversary, TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes is serving as the 2023 Parade of Lights’ Grand Marshal. Dykes, currently in his second year as head coach, led TCU to become the first school from the state of Texas to make the College Football Playoff and the first from the Big 12 Conference to reach the CFP National Championship.

With tens of thousands expected in attendance, below are tips and tricks on how to navigate and best experience Texas’ largest illuminated parade:

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Purchase Reserved “Street Seats”: While the parade is free and open-to-the-public, a sold-out crowd is expected, so attendees are encouraged to purchase reserved “Street Seats” to guarantee a prime viewing spot. Street Seats start at $15 for children and $17.50 for adults and are available for purchase online here: https://fortworthparadeoflights.org/parade-information/street-seats/.

Arrive Early: Due to the many street closures and traffic backups expected, attendees are encouraged to arrive downtown earlier in the day to enjoy festive holiday décor, music, shopping, and dining. Visit https://www.dfwi.org/explore for a list of all pre-parade options.

Be Aware of Street Closures: On parade day, highway ramps and several streets will be closed starting at 6 a.m., including Taylor, Lamar, Burnett, and Cherry Streets, and portions of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Weatherford, and Florence Streets. At 4 p.m., Spur 280 from Interstate 35 will close. Streets remaining open to traffic during the parade include Belknap, Houston, and North Main Streets. For a full list of street closures and times, visit https://fortworthparadeoflights.org/parade-information/street-closures/.

Know the Parade Route: At 6 p.m., the parade and opening ceremonies will begin on Weatherford Street at Throckmorton Street. The parade will proceed east along Weatherford Street and turn south on Commerce Street all the way to 9th Street. At 9th Street, the parade will proceed west to Houston Street and then north to 2nd Street. At 2nd Street, the parade will proceed west to Throckmorton Street, then turn south and conclude at 3rd and Throckmorton Streets. The Parade will feature new announcement stands along the route, including the new “Las Luces Block Party” presented by the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce on Throckmorton Street. To view the full parade route or to see a map, visit https://fortworthparadeoflights.org/parade-information/route-information/.

- Advertisement -

Take Public Transportation: Trinity Metro’s 27-mile commuter rail line, TEXRail, will operate its Sunday trains to transport attendees to and from Fort Worth Central Station before and after the parade. In addition, Trinity Metro will operate on 15-minute bus frequencies until 11 p.m. on Sunday evening. Park-and-ride opportunities are also available at Trinity Metro’s North Side Station (2829 Decatur Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76106) and Fort Worth T&P Station (221 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76102). NOTE: The Trinity Railway Express will NOT operate on parade day. Visit https://ridetrinitymetro.org/ for operating schedules and more information.

Tips for Parking and Accessing Downtown: For attendees planning to drive and self-park, organizers recommend entering downtown from the same direction as where they’re planning to sit or view the parade, due to multiple street closures. Various free and paid lots and garages will be accessible for parking. Parking next to bagged or blocked off meters is not permitted, and cars will be towed from areas marked No Parking. Visit https://www.fortworthparking.com/downtown to view all downtown parking options.

Watch the Parade on TV, Online, or on Facebook: For those unable to attend this year’s parade, a live TV broadcast will air on KTXA-TV / TXA-21 and online at CBSDFW.com at 6 p.m., with a second TV broadcast airing on KTXA-TV / TXA-21 on Christmas Day at 7 p.m. In addition, the parade will broadcast via Facebook Live on the Parade of Lights’ Facebook event page.