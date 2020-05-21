75.8 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Home Business Park Place Dealerships to buy Aston Martin Dallas
Business

Park Place Dealerships to buy Aston Martin Dallas

By FWBP Staff
Pictured left to right: Mike Cuzco, general manager of Park Place Jaguar Plano; Ken Schnitzer, chairman of Park Place Dealerships; and Gary Venner, president of Park Place Dealerships.

Park Place Dealerships will purchase Aston Martin Dallas from John Eagle Auto Group for an undisclosed price. The deal includes the purchase of assets from the Lemmon Avenue store.

“Aston Martin is an iconic British brand that fits perfectly into our Park Place Premier Collection,” said Ken Schnitzer, chairman of Park Place Dealerships.

“The brand is known as a marque that blends craftmanship, art, design, and the latest technology to produce some of the world’s most ultra-luxurious vehicles. Our customer base will appreciate the passion, beauty, and speed of each model,” Schnitzer said in a news release.

Aston Martin Dallas is located at 5333 Lemmon Ave. in Dallas, directly across the street from Park Place Premier Collection which features Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Maserati, McLaren and Koenigsegg.

Schnitzer has built one of the largest privately-owned luxury dealership groups in the country by focusing on personalized experiences and exceptional service, the company said.

Schnitzer founded Park Place Dealerships in 1987 with a single Mercedes-Benz dealership in Dallas.

www.parkplace.com

Previous articleCVS Health Opens 44 new drive-thru test sites in Texas

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX