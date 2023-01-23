Paschal neighbor University United Methodist Church to hold vigil for shooting victims

University United Methodist Church in Fort Worth will hold a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. today (Monday Jan. 23) to support students, friends, family, teachers, staff and its neighbors in the Paschal High School community after two students were shot outside a nearby restaurant last week.

Counselors and caregivers will be on hand beginning at 3:45 p.m. at the church, a decades-long neighbor and partner of Paschal, and a banner will be available for visitors to leave messages of hope. The church sanctuary will be open beginning at 3:45 p.m. for prayer with local pastors. The 7 p.m. vigil will be held on the church’s front lawn at McCart Avenue and West Berry Street. Parking is available in the church lot at 3008 Forest Park Blvd., across from the high school. Refreshments will be available.

“We will stand in the shadow of this sanctuary and place our trust in this house of hope,” said Beth Evers, the church pastor.

University United Methodist Church has long been a member of the Paschal community, hosting community mentorship, staff, and PTA events, and offering parking in its lots for events and meetings at the school, the church said in a news release. The children of many church members have been students at the school and its pyramid in the Fort Worth Independent School District.

“This church cannot be dark,” Evers said. “Our tower must be a beacon of light in these times of darkness.”

Members of Trinity Episcopal Church of Fort Worth and Antioch Fort Worth are assisting University United Methodist Church in the outreach for the vigil.

According to news reports, a 17-year-old suspect was arrested over the weekend in the Friday afternoon shooting of two Paschal students at a Whataburger restaurant across the street from the school. One of the victims was killed and the other critically wounded.