77.4 F
Fort Worth
Saturday, August 1, 2020
Business

Pier 1 brand to remain alive online

By FWBP Staff
Pier 1 in Fort Worth during bankruptcy sale Photo by Robert Francis

Other News

Government

Fort Worth police panel releases preliminary findings, to report to council

FWBP Staff -
An independent panel of national experts that spent months reviewing Fort Worth Police Department...
Read more
Government

Texas city commissioner killed in gun battle with police

AP News -
MISSION, Texas (AP) — A Texas city commissioner was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with police and a sheriff's deputy...
Read more
Government

Oklahoma murder suspect escapes 12th floor cell using sheets

AP News -
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A murder suspect escaped the Oklahoma County jail in Oklahoma City early Friday by using sheets tied together...
Read more
Government

Gallagher appointed to 96th Judicial Court

FWBP Staff -
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Joseph Patrick “Pat” Gallagher to the 96th Judicial District Court in Tarrant County for a term set...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Fort Worth-based Pier 1 Imports is coming to the end of its life as a brick-and-mortar retail business, but a pair of serial entrepreneurs hope to keep the brand alive online.

Retail Ecommerce Ventures LLC, owned by entrepreneurs Tai Lopez and Alex Mehr, has finalized its $31 million purchase of Pier 1’s intellectual property, data and other assets related to its ecommerce business. That was a business that Pier 1 was never able to get off the ground.

Pier 1 filed for bankruptcy in February, ending nearly 60 years as a high-end home goods retailer, most of those years based in Fort Worth. The purchase by Retail Ecommerce Ventures was approved on July 31.

Retail Ecommerce Ventures has previously purchased assets of other brands that have been in distress, including the Dressbarn brand in 2019.

Previous articleAirlines, unions pin hopes for more payroll cash on politics
Next articleFort Worth police panel releases preliminary findings, to report to council
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Aviation

Airlines, unions pin hopes for more payroll cash on politics

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines WriterWith tens of thousands of airline workers facing layoffs this fall, labor groups are pushing Congress for...
Read more
Business

Tech giants lead gains as S&P 500 closes 4th winning month

AP News -
By STAN CHOE AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Big Tech continues to steamroll through the pandemic, and...
Read more
Business

Victims of Kentucky pipeline explosion sue line operator

AP News -
DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of those who were injured or who had property damaged in a fatal...
Read more
Business

Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke

AP News -
Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform's site's rules forbidding hate...
Read more
Business

V.F., owner of Dickies brand, reports fiscal 1Q results impacted by COVID

AP News -
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) _ V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Friday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $285.6 million,...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX