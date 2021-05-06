Plano-based retailer acquired in $2.8B deal

A Plano-based publicly traded retailer is being taken private in a deal valued at $2.8 billion.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, on May 6 announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman (H&F), a premier global private equity firm, in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.8 billion, including the assumption of debt.

Under the terms of the agreement, At Home stockholders will receive $36 per share in cash, which represents a premium of approximately 17% to the Company’s closing stock price of $30.67 on May 4, 2021, the last trading day prior to media speculation regarding a possible transaction, and a premium of approximately 25% to the 30-day volume weighted average share price.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of calendar year 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of At Home’s stockholders and expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. Upon completion of the transaction, At Home will become a privately-held company and At Home’s shares will no longer trade on The New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP as legal counsel to the Special Committee. Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as legal counsel to Hellman & Friedman.

Phil Francis, At Home’s Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors, said, “After a thorough evaluation and diligent and thoughtful deliberations in consultation with our independent advisors, we are pleased to reach this agreement, which provides stockholders with immediate and substantial value for their investment. The Special Committee and the Board considered the current state of the business, its outlook and opportunities, and believe this transaction is the optimal path forward and in the best interest of our stockholders.”