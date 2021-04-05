76.1 F
Fort Worth
Monday, April 5, 2021
Play ball! With a new lease at Ballpark Way!

FWBP Staff
Ballpark Way courtesy Vision Commercial

It’s opening day for the Texas Rangers and Vision Commercial Real Estate is announcing a new lease at 1900 Ballpark Way in Arlington.

Cameron Haddad, Director at Vision Commercial, recently completed lease negotiations for a  1,662 square feet in suite 102 that will now be home to Physician’s Ageless Solutions, a medspa.

Physician’s Ageless Solutions will share the marquee with co-tenants: Ballpark Pharmacy, Rainbow Children’s Clinic, and HealisticWellness Center. Located in Arlington’s Entertainment District, the medspa is also in close proximity to area retailers: Hurricane Harbor, Starbucks, AT&T Stadium, Global Life Field, Texas Live, Loew’s Hotel, The Village at Ballpark, and plenty of other offerings.

 In the lease negotiations, Vision Commercial represented Oakhollow Group while Physician’s Ageless Solutions was self-represented.

