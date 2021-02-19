Stepping up: Business offer a warm place, water, firewood and a shampoo as ice saps power

Plenty of businesses have jumped in to help residents during the recent storm.

HopFusion Ale Works at 200 E Broadway Ave. in Fort Worth opened their doors to people who need to get warm, charge their devices, access internet, and access clean water due to the widespread power outages across the state. The brewery will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 as a warming and charging location.

“We have so many friends without power and now without water,” said Macy Moore, co-owner of HopFusion. “While we wish we could change that, we have power, heat and internet available. We collected 2000 gallons of water prior to this crisis – bring any container you can carry water in. Hot or cold available for free to anyone who needs it.”

HopFusion noted that there will be no bartenders and they will not be serving pints or any on-site consumption, though six-packs and non-alcoholic beverages available to-go. It was a cash only deal. Six-packs are $8 each (+ tax).

Meanwhile, Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) is donating 50,000 cans of water in support of relief efforts in Arlington and Fort Worth as residents continue to cope with extreme cold and a lack of heat, electricity and water.

“Millions of Texans are facing unfathomable conditions and we always want to lend a hand to those in need, especially when it impacts the communities where we brew our beer,” said Michael Nordman, Senior Manager of Community Affairs for Molson Coors. “We hope our water donation can provide an element of relief to those who are suffering through this difficult time.”

The water cans will be shipped from the Molson Coors Shenandoah brewery in Elkton, Virginia, to the company’s brewery in Fort Worth. Transportation of the water is being donated by C.H. Robinson and was expected to arrive Monday, Feb. 21.

Molson Coors launched its water donation program in 2017 in partnership with Broomfield, Colorado-based Ball Corporation, which together have committed to providing more than 2 million cans of water to help communities affected by disasters. Graphic Packaging International donated the 12-pack cartons in which the cans are packaged.

Meanwhile, in usually temperate Texas, firewood suddenly became a valued commodity. Fort Worth based startup Gozova, a local moving and logistics company, launched a free firewood for families in need project Feb. 17 in an effort that ran for several days.

Gozova received more than 2,000 requests in less than 36 hours when the project was announced, far exceeding what was expected, the company said in news release.

The company has delivered more than 180 bundles in the first two days, picking up donated and company purchased wood and delivering these throughout the Metroplex to families who submitted online.

“As a child, I grew up in Bosnia and our family went through some very dark times during the war. It was our community of friends, families and neighbors that helped each other during those times to ensure that we all survived beyond the devastation,” company founder Goran Krndija said.

“This moment is no different. If we are capable of helping, we will do so. This is the time for us to unite and help each other in any way we can. At Gozova, it has always been our mission to grow a business that puts people first,” Krndija said.

On the final day, Gozova filled a trailer with wood thanks to a local supplier Chase Cocanower from C&C Services and parked it in front of Tulips Fort Worth for direct community pick up.

Tulips had been operating as a warming station throughout the storm at 112 St Louis Ave.

WHEN: Gozova has officially decided to EXTEND their on-site program at Tulips to Saturday from 11:30 am – 4 pm. This means the crew at C&C will have to work through the night cutting wood to be ready for tomorrow. Friday, February 19 hours are 11:30 a.m – 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Tulips Fort Worth

112 St Louis Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

And since we’re in Texas, we can’t let our hair get mussed or dirty if we’ve got no water.

Novak Hair Studios has stepped up, offering a free shampoo & blowout for those affected by the unprecedented winter storm. Spaces are limited, and appointments are required, so customers should call to reserve their space. Today through Monday Novak Luxury Solo Artist will donate their time to those in need.

“It’s too much to watch what people in our community are suffering through and not try to find some way to help,” said Novak Founder and co-owner Benjamin Novak Hudgins.

“After talking with our salon family, we knew that we could take our talents and resources to help those in our communities. A warm relaxing shampoo and a fresh blowout would make a complete difference for someone who has been working hard to meet their basic human needs. Our salons are warm and have running water. We want to be here for the people who make our communities so strong.”

To book: Call at 817-592-4247. Mention you are affected by the loss of power or water and could use a little help.