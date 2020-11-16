70.3 F
Fort Worth
Monday, November 16, 2020
Banking PNC to buy US unit of Spain's BBVA bank for $11.6 billion
BankingBusiness

PNC to buy US unit of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion

By AP News
PNC Bank location in Fort Worth opened earlier this year. Courtesy photo

Other News

Entertainment

Universal and Cinemark agree to shorten theatrical window

AP News -
By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film WriterUniversal Pictures has struck another deal with a major theater chain to shorten the theatrical window from...
Read more
News

Dow returns to record, S&P 500 goes higher on vaccine hopes

AP News -
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Read more
Sports

Texas A&M idled for 2nd straight week by virus woes

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer No. 5 Texas A&M has postponed Saturday's home game against Mississippi...
Read more
Business

Camp Bowie District completes redesign, rebrand with launch of new website

FWBP Staff -
Camp Bowie District courtesy Camp Bowie District Inc. launched its new website Nov. 16, providing a directory of...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


PNC Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire BBVA USA

NEW YORK (AP) — PNC Financial Services Group said Monday it is buying the U.S. subsidiary of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion in cash.

BBVA’s U.S. operations, which are based in Houston, Texas, have $104 billion in assets and operate 637 branches, mainly in the south and southwest of the country.
“Our acquisition of BBVA USA will accelerate our growth trajectory and drive long-term shareholder,” said William Demchak, PNC’s president, chairman and CEO.

PNC, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is largely a regional bank and the deal would give it a presence across the U.S. Mergers and acquisitions of big banks have declined greatly since the financial crisis in 2008. Regional banks face stiffer competition now from big national banks and have been hurt more than larger banks by low interest rates.

Shares in BBVA jumped more than 15% in Madrid on Monday. PNC’s shares closed up almost 3% on Wall Street.

The president of BBVA, Carlos Torres Vila, said the price of the deal was high, at about two and half times the level analysts had valued the U.S. unit. “The price represents almost 50% of BBVA’s market capitalization, for a business that generates less than 10% of our profit,” he said.
The deal was approved by both sides and would close by the middle of next year.
BBVA operates 649 branches, including 336 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 18 in New Mexico. Many of those Texas branches are in North Texas.

BBVA footprint (PNC, BBVA presentation)
close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleHere comes Santa Claus – with face masks and plexiglass
Next articleAfter price cut, Simon and Taubman aim to ring up mall deal

Latest News

Business

Camp Bowie District completes redesign, rebrand with launch of new website

FWBP Staff -
Camp Bowie District courtesy Camp Bowie District Inc. launched its new website Nov. 16, providing a directory of...
Read more
Business

New student housing for Texas Wesleyan from Panteras/Miyama partnership

FWBP Staff -
Student housing developer Panteras Development Partners and owner-operator Miyama USA Texas on Nov. 16 announced they have entered into a long-term ground...
Read more
Business

Big lease for renovated building on Vickery

FWBP Staff -
 Stream Realty Partners a national real estate services, development, and investment company, announced Nov. 16 its Fort Worth office has secured a...
Read more
Business

After price cut, Simon and Taubman aim to ring up mall deal

AP News -
By The Associated PressSimon Property Group, the nation's biggest mall owner, has negotiated a lower price to purchase a controlling interest in...
Read more
Business

AECOM awarded TEXRail extension project to Near Southside

FWBP Staff -
Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been selected by Trinity Metro to conduct the environmental assessment and preliminary...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101