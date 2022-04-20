Podcast hosts turn the tables as Richard Connor visits Stories with Soul

In most interview settings, news people get to ask the questions. But in this episode of the Stories with Soul podcast, hosts Jamey Ice and Jimmy Williams turn the tables on Fort Worth Business Press President and Publisher Richard Connor, grilling the veteran newsman and media executive on topics ranging from his early days as a reporter on the police beat to his experiences as editor and publisher of a number of daily newspapers, including the Fort Worth Star-Telegram during its heyday as a highly profitable, award-winning publication in the 1980s and ’90s.

Connor recounts how he got into the newspaper business because he wanted to be a writer and eventually found himself running newspapers for one of America’s top media companies and later buying and selling newspapers as a media entrepreneur in a volatile, competitive and constantly changing news environment. From his perspective as a local newspaper owner, award-winning columnist and former Pulitzer Prize juror, Connor talks about the challenges and rewards of providing readers with vital news, information and opinion in the digital age, and the importance of a newspaper’s role as a watchdog on government.

Listening/viewing options:

Watch on website here

Watch on YouTube here

Listen on Apple Podcasts here

Listen on Spotify here