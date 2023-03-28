Popular restaurant Terra Mediterranean returning to Crockett Row

Adam Shanaa is bringing Terra Mediterranean back to Fort Worth’s Crockett Row.

“When we closed our doors in October of 2019, after nearly 10 successful years on Crockett Row, we said it wasn’t goodbye, and we meant it,” Shanaa said. “We’re thrilled to return to Fort Worth and look forward to bringing back the distinctly delicious entrees you remember.”

Younger Partners, owner-operator of the Crockett Row development, announced in a news release Tuesday (March 28) it has executed a lease with Shanaa for 6,720 square feet of space plus outdoor patio seating at 3932 Crockett Street between Mash’d and Social House.

In addition, the release said, the Shanaa family will bring a new Mexican concept, La Cabrona, to 5,648 square feet of space that includes patio seating at 2933 Crockett Street, directly across the street from Terra’s new home.

“Our restaurants are founded on family recipes and tradition, and we believe that quality and authenticity come first,” said Shanaa. “We look forward to sharing more rich and bold flavors of new Mexican cuisine with the Fort Worth community.”

Both restaurants are expected to open this summer. Terms of the leases were not disclosed.

“When we bought Crockett Row last year nearly everyone we talked to asked if we could get Terra to return,” said Kathy Permenter, co-managing partner of Younger Partners. “We are elated to bring a true Fort Worth favorite back to Crockett Row. Terra Mediterranean and the addition of La Cabrona are a huge win for this area and part of our goal to enhance customer experience in this urban village.”

Greg Pierce with CBRE retail represented the Shanaa family in lease negotiations for both restaurants.

“Adding both Terra and La Cabrona will perfectly complement the existing retail and restaurant options at Crockett Row,” said Pierce, senior vice president with CBRE. “The Shanaa family is known for their ability to create exceptional dining experiences, and being able to come back and expand in the middle of the Cultural District is incredibly exciting for the Fort Worth community.”

Younger Partners purchased Crockett Row in August of 2022 and is pursuing a strategic plan to revitalize the development to become a top-of-mind destination for multi-generational customers.

“We are in the process of adding gathering spaces, parking technology to help our patrons locate our 1500 complimentary parking spaces, improved way-finding for all five garages, updated signage, and additional elevators that will improve accessibility throughout the property,” said Permenter. “Plus, we’re hard at work finding tenants that bring back the heart of this vibrant area. We look forward to announcing more additions in the coming weeks.”