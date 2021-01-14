Fort Worth set to brew Yuengling, fabled East Coast beer

Posttsville, Pennsylvania-based D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. on Jan. 14 announced the first step in its westward expansion with distribution of its iconic beers into Texas later this year. The beer will be brewed at Molson Coors Fort Worth plant.

The expansion is part of a joint venture with the Molson Coors Beverage Company to increase Yuengling’s reach outside of its 22-state East Coast footprint, providing access to the brewery’s portfolio to millions of beer fans in the Lone Star state. The brewery anticipates rolling out beer to Texas retail locations in the fall of 2021.

“We have heard from consumers all over the country who are excited to enjoy our beer, which is why we’re proud to announce that Texas will be the first western state we’ll be expanding to,” said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “We are working hard to ensure our recipes and brewing traditions will be followed to our high-quality standards. We have passionate Yuengling fans in Texas, so we are excited to finally bring them the goods.”

The Yuengling family and its team of brewers are working hand-in-hand with the skilled team at Molson Coors to deliver the rich tradition and quality that is associated with America’s Oldest Brewery, according to a company news release.

Yuengling Texas

“We are excited to take the first step in our long-brewing partnership, a step that will provide tremendous growth opportunity for Yuengling and Molson Coors, said Gavin Hattersley, President and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company. “By brewing Yuengling’s iconic beer at our world-class Ft. Worth facility, we are going to make a lot of Texans happy.”

This expansion is the first since Yuengling and Molson Coors launched its new long-term brewing relationship—The Yuengling Company— back in September 2020.

“We are excited to have so many Yuengling fans in the west eager to try our beer and that includes the big demand from Texas beer drinkers. We believe there is a lot of opportunity in Texas and are committed to satisfying every fan with our portfolio of great beers,” said Pat Pikunas, General Manager, The Yuengling Company. “Fans can expect to receive the same great tasting Yuengling beers they’ve come to know from our reputation as America’s Oldest brewery.”

The Yuengling Company will oversee expansion into Texas and any other western markets outside of the Yuengling’s existing 22-state footprint plus any future New England Expansion.



Formed in September 2020, The Yuengling Company is a Joint Venture between D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. and the Molson Coors Beverage Company. Headquartered in Fort Worth, The Yuengling Company will drive new market expansion and lead all facets of the business beyond the 192 year old brewer’s existing 22-state footprint plus any future D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.’s New England expansion.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, and one in Tampa.. Principal beer brands include Yuengling Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter and new FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer .

Here are a few facts about Yuengling from the company’s website:

During prohibition, Yuengling made near-beer which was .5% alcohol. The family also opened The Yuengling Dairy, the former ice cream and dairy plant, which remained open until 1985.

What part of Germany did the Yuengling family come from? David G. Yuengling came from Aldingen, Germany. Aldingen is a town in Wuerttemberg in the southwestern part of the country.

What is the name of the bar in the Pottsville brewery? The Rathskeller was built in 1936. Rathskeller is defined as a tavern below street level featuring beer; originally a German restaurant in the basement of city hall.

Is Yuengling really family owned and operated? D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. is owned and operated by Richard (Dick) Yuengling, Jr. This fifth generation owner is in the Pottsville facilities daily. Dick’s passion is in the plant: the brew house, on the bottling line and at the truck docks. However, he can be found in the lab for his morning coffee followed by daily visits to each department. Dick’s daughters and sixth generation, Wendy Yuengling, Jennifer Yuengling, Debbie Yuengling Ferhat, and Sheryl Yuengling are all members of the Yuengling staff. Wendy and Debbie work in administration and Jennifer and Sheryl are in production and shipping.