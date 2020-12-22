Pandemic relief moves forward with restaurant, theatre, new PPP loans

The House easily passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Lawmakers tacked on a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill and thousands of pages of other end-of-session business in a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation as Capitol Hill prepared to close the books on the year.

The lopsided 359-53 vote was a bipartisan coda to months of partisanship and politicking as lawmakers wrangled over the relief question, a logjam that broke after President-elect Joe Biden urged his party to accept a compromise with top Republicans that is smaller than many Democrats would have liked.

The relief package, unveiled Monday afternoon, sped through the House in a matter of hours. A Senate vote that would send the bill to President Donald Trump appeared likely to follow soon.

The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses. It would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants, and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

The 5,593-page legislation — by far the longest bill ever — came together Sunday after months of battling, posturing and postelection negotiating that reined in a number of Democratic demands as the end of the congressional session approached. President-elect Joe Biden was eager for a deal to deliver long-awaited help to suffering people and a boost to the economy, even though it was less than half the size that Democrats wanted in the fall.

Republicans were most intent on reviving the Paycheck Protection Program with $284 billion, which would cover a second round of PPP grants to especially hard-hit businesses. Democrats won set-asides for low-income and minority communities.

Small-business group Main Street Alliance Executive Director Amanda Ballantyne said the revival of the PPP grants was key for small businesses.

“Small businesses have been desperately waiting for additional COVID relief since May,” she said in a statement. “This latest COVID relief bill finally brings forward the urgently needed extensions in unemployment, additional direct cash assistance, and small business support and clarity. The direct support for live venues and cultural institutions as well as an expansion of the EIDL grant program will be critical for businesses in industries that will be the last to return.”

Ballantyne said the inclusion of a first draw for those who were left behind and set-asides for Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Development Institutions will help reach some businesses not reached in the first program.

The sweeping bill also contains $25 billion in rental assistance, $15 billion for theaters and other live venues, $82 billion for local schools, colleges and universities, and $10 billion for child care.

The $15 billion for theatres and other live venues come from a bipartisan push from U.S. Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Amy Klobuchar, D -Minnesota.

The plan also provides targeted restaurant relief with provisions, according to the Texas Restaurant Association.

Among those provisions:

Enhanced PPP Loan Size: The PPP provides a business with a forgivable loan based on 2.5 times its monthly payroll costs. Restaurants, however, can seek forgivable loans based on 3.5 times monthly payroll costs. Importantly, most of this money must be invested in payroll for a loan to be forgiven, ensuring employees receive some of the help they need and deserve.

Enhanced Access to PPP: Many restaurants within mid-sized and larger restaurant groups are on the verge of bankruptcy, which would trigger devastating layoffs and damage the food supply chain. Recognizing that these businesses need access to capital too, today’s bipartisan plan allows these restaurants to participate in the PPP if they meet revenue loss requirements and do not employ more than 300 employees at a given location.

Other provisions in the bill that will benefit restaurants include the deductibility of business expenses paid with PPP loans, something the TRA worked directly with Cornyn to address, according to the TRA. This fix was critical to avoid surprise tax bills that would have essentially charged taxes on a restaurant’s PPP loan, according to the TRA. The bill also helps restaurants by enhancing the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC), extending the augmented Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC), and increasing the tax deduction for business meals.

“Congress’ action today will keep tens of thousands of restaurants from closing in the coming months,” said Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President and CEO of TRA. “Restaurant operators and their employees are dedicated to serving their communities, and today’s bipartisan agreement will give them the opportunity to do that through the holidays. Still, the long-term economic challenges facing independent, franchise, and chain restaurants will not end with the new year, and so we will continue to press federal and state leaders for the additional support restaurants need to rebuild stronger than ever.”

According to a TRA reported released on Dec. 17, more than 10,000 Texas restaurants have already closed and with business conditions deteriorating 30% percent of Texas operators say it is unlikely their restaurant will still be in business six months from now, if there are no additional relief packages from the federal government.

Additional reporting by Association Press