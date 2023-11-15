PR Society honors agencies at Worthy Awards

The Fort Worth boutique agency HOLLAND collective won Best of Show honors at the recent Worthy Awards sponsored by the Greater Fort Worth Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.

The agency was cited for its work on behalf of the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival and honored at the 10th Worthy Awards gala held Nov. 3 at the Fort Worth Zoo.

HOLLAND collective was one of 23 winners of Worthy Awards for strategic public relations programs and tactics. Also honored were Opal Lee, educator, activist and renowned “grandmother of Juneteenth,” who received the Communicator of the Year Award; and Matt Zavadsky, Chief Transformation Officer for Medstar Mobile Health, who received the Douglas Ann Newsom PR Professional of the Year Award.

Worthy Award winners were selected from among 63 entries in multiple categories ranging from websites and editorials to crisis communications and reputation management. Judges were members of the Hoosier, Indiana, Chapter of PRSA.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

“For a decade, the Worthy Awards have showcased the most strategic, creative and successful campaigns achieved for both local and global clients by world-class PR professionals who call Fort Worth home,” said Jessamy Brown, president of the local PRSA chapter.

The complete list of Worthy Award winners can be found online.

ABOUT PRSA

The Greater Fort Worth Chapter of PRSA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the profession of public relations by promoting the professionalism of its members, as well as the public perception of the value of our contribution to the betterment of the community. The Public Relations Society of America, based in New York City, is the leading professional organization serving the communications community through a network of more than 400 professional and student chapters in the U.S., Argentina, Colombia, Peru and Puerto Rico.

Information for this article was provided by the Greater Fort Worth Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.