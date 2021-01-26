Presidium breaks ground on 340-unit apartment complex at Alliance

Presidium, a diversified real estate development, investment and management firm, has broken ground on Presidium Berkshire, a 352,000-square-foot, 340-unit luxury apartment community near the Alliance Town Center Presidium Berkshire is the second of three planned Presidium projects for the immediate area, which will total approximately 1,100 apartment units within the next four years. The firm’s first delivery in this area was the recently completely 408-unit Presidium Revelstoke, and the third part of this development plan will be an adjacent, yet-to-be-announced project with up to 350 multifamily units.

“North Fort Worth is experiencing explosive growth. The area has emerged as one of the largest logistics hubs in the country and also has drawn in numerous Fortune 500 companies including Charles Schwab, Facebook, Amazon, BNSF Railway, and Bell,” said John Griggs, Presidium Co-Founder and Co-CEO. “Following the success of our Presidium Revelstoke development, the neighboring community, Presidium Berkshire, will provide an excellent luxury housing option for the current and future residents of this booming submarket.”

Presidium Berkshire courtesy rendering

Presidium Berkshire is expected to be complete in mid-late 2022. Presidium Berkshire will be constructed on a 12-acre site just minutes from the 26,000-acre master-planned Alliance Town Center community.

“The strong job market and affordable cost of living throughout North Fort Worth has continued to create a positive impact on multifamily construction. With our three-part development plan for the Alliance area, we hope to contribute to the growth of both North Fort Worth and the region as a whole,” said Cross Moceri, Presidium Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

Designed by Dallas-based O’Brien Architects, each of Presidium Berkshire’s units will feature 9-foot ceilings, natural wood-inspired flooring, energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in showers with garden style tubs, and high-class finishes. All apartment homes will be connected through a series of air-conditioned interior corridors with elevators for maximum comfort year-round.

Presidium Berkshire amenities including a clubhouse with gaming tables, a speak-easy style bar, a business center with wi-fi café, private offices and conference rooms, an upscale demonstration kitchen, an ultramodern two-story fitness center and 38 private garages. Outdoor amenities will include a dog park, a pet grooming station, a car wash, a resort-style pool with fountain splash pads, a spacious second-floor roof deck overlooking the pool area, and an outdoor kitchen area with multiple grills.

Presidium engaged Kimley-Horn as the civil engineering firm and Provident General Contractors as the builder. www.presidiumre.com