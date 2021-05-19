Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Price, Federal Reserve Bank Dallas leader to discuss work and working parents on Wednesday

FWBP Staff
people sitting down near table with assorted laptop computers
Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash

Work and working parents will be the subject of a roundtable with Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President & CEO Rob Kaplan on Wednesday, May 19 at 3:30 p.m.

“How Strong Communities Support Working Parents in the New World of Work” will include, besides Price and Kaplan, other key local business leaders.

The event is presented by: The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, The Best Place for Working Parents, Child Care Associates, The Best Place for Kids!, Read Fort Worth, and Fort Worth Chamber.

To register for this free event, click here.

To read an editorial about the issue of working parents and child care, click here.

