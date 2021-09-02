Prickly Pear Skin Care leases 67,000SF in Alliance area

Stream Realty Partners announced Sept. 2 that they executed a 67,095-square-foot lease for Prickly Pear Skin Care LLC at North Quarter 35 on behalf of client Fort Worth-based M2G Ventures, a real estate, investment and development company.

Jessica Miller Essl, co-founder and co-president of M2G Ventures, said, “We are seeing remarkable leasing activity at the project following immediate delivery. The project delivered at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and two tenants have committed to 226,754 square feet. 2021 has already been a record year for industrial, and with our strategic location with interstate frontage, we are going to be a front runner in that trend.”

The four-building, 645,000-square-foot Class A industrial development is located in the Alliance submarket along I-35 in one of the nation’s top-performing industrial markets. Surrounded by some of the top logistics companies in the area, North Quarter 35 boasts access to numerous amenities from skilled labor, A+ school districts, affordable housing, and abundant nearby shopping centers.

Since the beginning of 2021, approximately 14.3 million square feet of deals have been executed in the Fort Worth market and an additional 1.1 million square feet is expected to close before the end of the third quarter. Spec office is available to allow for quick moving deals with first class, modern office finish-outs.

Koschak said, “North Quarter 35 is a one-of-a-kind industrial development in Fort Worth that is raising the bar on what occupiers can expect with their real estate needs. We love partnering with M2G Ventures on these deals and looking forward to quickly taking this project to fully leased.”

Seth Koschak, Managing Director & Partner, Forrest Cook, Vice President, and Brett Carlton, Associate, with Stream oversee the leasing and marketing efforts at North Quarter 35.