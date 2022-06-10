PRIM, Hiley developing 12-acre auto showroom and maintenance site in west Fort Worth

Fort Worth contractor PRIM Construction is leading development of a 12-acre west Fort Worth site that will include a 36,000 square foot dealership for Hiley Subaru. The location of the dealership will be off Loop 820, near the Camp Bowie Boulevard exit.

The new dealership will serve the flourishing west Fort Worth area, as well as Aledo and surrounding cities, officials said in a news release.

“We are excited to lead this project for the Hiley Auto Group and create a new environment for the Subaru brand,” said Trent Prim, CEO of PRIM Construction.

The building is designed by Feltus Hawkins Design and managed by Fort Worth architecture firm VLK, led by Jim Stephenson.

PRIM recently completed a 23,000 square foot Fort Worth showroom and maintenance building for Hiley Mazda.