PRORODEO and more: Fort Worth Stock Show rolls into second weekend

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is rolling toward its second weekend with something for everyone: exciting rodeo, Mustang Magic, comedian Brian Regan performing in the Will Rogers Auditorium, Kids Gone Wild …. FWSSR at the Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena is the place to be.

Here’s a roundup of what’s happening:

TEXAS CHAMPIONS CHALLENGE RODEO (Thursday)

The Texas Champions Challenge rodeo features contestants representing Texas most prestigious rodeos battling it out to claim a Texas Champions Challenge title on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. A freestyle bull fighting competition will also be featured as well as the Justin Mutton Bustin’. Tickets can be purchased at www.fwssr.com/p/tickets.

FWSSR PRORODEO TOURNAMENT – Daily beginning Friday

The FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament begins Friday and runs through Feb. 4. With a fan-friendly, bracket-style format, the PRORODEO Tournament and its $1 million payout takes rodeo to a completely new dimension in Dickies Arena. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/shop–promo-boxes/prorodeo-tournament

MUSTANG MAGIC – Friday and Saturday

Wild horses recently roaming the open ranges of the American West are gentled by professional and amateur horse trainers and brought to Fort Worth for what may be the Stock Show’s most anticipated horse event. The Mustang Magic Celebrity Freestyle competition is scheduled for Friday in the Will Rogers Coliseum. Nine popular horse trainers will showcase their horsemanship and showmanship skills during an evening that always provides excitement, thrills and surprises while showcasing the beauty, versatility and trainability of the American Mustang. The Mustang Magic Top Ten Freestyle Finals follows on Saturday. The top 10 trainer/mustang duos from the Mustang Magic Classes will perform in this freestyle finals highlighting what the pairs have worked on in approximately 100 days of training. The once wild mustangs are now trusted partners to the horsemen and women competing with them. All mustangs will be available for adoption/purchase immediately following Saturday’s finals. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/horse-shows/mustang-magic

TEXAS A&M DAY – Thursday

All Aggies are invited to celebrate at the Stock Show on Thursday. Anyone wearing Texas A&M system university-logoed clothing will receive grounds admission (does not include rodeo or access to any other ticketed events). Students and faculty members with a valid I.D. can also snag a rodeo ticket for half-price at the Dickies Arena Box Office or any other Stock Show ticket window located throughout the grounds.

KIDS GONE WILD – Sunday – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Youngsters engage with the natural world at Kids Gone Wild. Children can see various forms of wildlife in a fun and engaging setting. Plenty of reptiles, mammals, birds and bees and there’s fishing, archery and air guns all in a supervised, fun, safe setting. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/plan-a-visit/kool-kids-stuff/kids-gone-wild

BRIAN REGAN – Auditorium Concert Series – Friday

Brian Regan premiered his second Netflix stand-up special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, on February 23, 2021. Brian returned for his third season in Peter Farrelly’s TV series, Loudermilk, which is streaming on Amazon Prime. Farrelly personally cast Brian in the series alongside Ron Livingston, Anja Savcic, Will Sasso and Mat Fraser. Brian received praise for his portrayal of “Mugsy,” a recovering addict who is estranged from his family. Brian stars in his own Netflix series, Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan, which premiered on Christmas Eve 2018. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/plan-a-visit/auditorium-entertainment

LIVESTOCK SHOWS – Saturday and Sunday

4-H and FFA youth from across Texas will exhibit beef heifers and lambs at the Stock Show. Competition happens Saturday and Sunday. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/events/livestock-show

RODEO SHOPPING – Daily

More than 200 vendors and concessionaires featuring everything from the latest in fashion to Chevy pickup trucks as well as home and outdoor furnishings can all be found at the Stock Show. And, Stock Show food vendors are awesome. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/businesses and https://www.fwssr.com/businesses/food

MARIACHI COMPETITION – Saturday

The FWSSR Texas Invitational Mariachi Competition will feature the top high school mariachi teams from across the state. Teams begin the competition at 9 a.m. with a 4 p.m. championship finale. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/competitions–contests/mariachi-competition

BUD LIGHT ROADHOUSE / THE CORKYARD – Thursday thru Saturday

Both the Bud Light Roadhouse and The Corkyard have before and after rodeo entertainment on Simmons Bank Plaza. Get in free with a paid grounds admission, Souvenir Pin, museum membership or rodeo ticket. Otherwise, there’s a $10 cover at the door.

Bud Light Roadhouse Lineup: https://www.fwssr.com/p/plan-a-visit/bud-light-roadhouse

The Corkyard Lineup: https://www.fwssr.com/p/plan-a-visit/vine2wine/the-corkyard

FRIDAYS ARE SENIOR DAYS (Friday)

Seniors get half-price grounds admission every Friday of the Stock Show. For $5, anyone 55-years and older can take in all the Stock Show sights, sounds and smells (think corn dogs and cinnamon rolls). Does not include admission to rodeo performances.