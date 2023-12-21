Westland Restaurant Group buys shuttered Pulido’s

Pulido’s Mexican Restaurants, the landmark North Texas eateries that stunned devotees by shutting down in October, have been acquired by the Westland Restaurant Group and will reopen in 2024.

With locations in Fort Worth, Benbrook, Eastland, Cleburne and Hurst, Pulido’s has been a fixture on the region’s restaurant scene since 1966, renowned for authentic Tex-Mex cuisine and the restaurants’ family atmosphere.

“We are excited to continue the legacy of Pulido’s Mexican Restaurant,” Gigi Howell, operating partner of Westland Restaurant Group said in a news release. “Our aim is to preserve its essence, blending tradition with contemporary elements, as we’ve successfully done with other local favorites.”

Westland Restaurant Group’s involvement with JD’s Hamburgers, Margie’s Italian Gardens, and West Side Cafe exemplifies their commitment to enriching Fort Worth’s culinary landscape, the release said, adding that each project under Westland’s stewardship, “whether revitalizing a building’s historic charm or seamlessly transitioning a beloved café, reflects their dedication to the community and local dining culture.”

- FWBP Digital Partners -

“Our partnership with Pulido’s is a natural extension of our core values,” said Bourke Harvey, managing partner at Westland Restaurant Group, who is spearheading the Pulido’s revival. “Celebrating and sustaining the rich culinary traditions of the Fort Worth area is at the heart of what we do, and Pulido’s is a significant piece of that history.

“Working closely with the Pulido family has been a privilege, and we have immense respect for the legacy they’ve built. We are committed to revitalizing Pulido’s, ensuring its storied past melds seamlessly with a dynamic future.”

Pulido’s, founded by Pedro and Dionicia Pulido, began serving Pedro’s railyard coworkers 57 years ago and grew into a Texas institution. The decision to close the family-owned chain, which once operated 10 locations, resulted from challenges brought on by the pandemic, the news release said.

Westland said it is “poised to revitalize Pulido’s, blending its storied past with a vision for a dynamic future … Westland Restaurant Group’s dedication to maintaining Pulido’s original charm and beloved menu items will ensure it continues to be a vibrant part of Fort Worth’s dining experience… Looking ahead to Spring 2024, Westland Restaurant Group eagerly anticipates the moment when the doors of Pulido’s Mexican Restaurant will reopen. This occasion will be a celebration of Pulido’s enduring legacy, inviting patrons old and new to come together and savor the authentic flavors and welcoming atmosphere that have made Pulido’s a beloved Fort Worth institution for many years.”